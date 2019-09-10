Sample away at the Wood Aged Beer Fest

Brewery Vivant is celebrating barrel-aged brews this weekend.

The East Hills brewery will host the ninth-annual Wood Aged Beer Fest in its parking lot on Sept. 14 at two separate times: from noon to 3 p.m. and from 5-8 p.m.

The Wood Aged Beer Fest will feature over 20 beers to sample and food.

The brewery says there will be bourbon barrel beer, blended saisons and foeder sours, as well as several “collaborations” with local spirit makers, coffee companies and others.

You can buy tickets for the festival online.

Each ticket includes 10 tasting tokens and a collector’s tasting glass. Tokens are good for beer and food.

You must be 21 with a valid ID to enter the festival.

Photo via fb.com