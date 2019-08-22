Our top Weekend Picks

The weekend features a “classic” night of music from the ’70s — and much more.

1979 Tribute Show

(Friday)

“Four classic albums — performed back to back”: Tom Petty, “Damn The Torpedos”; AC/DC, “Highway To Hell”; Donna Summer, “Bad Girls”; and Joe Jackson, “Look Sharp!”.

Doors to the show open at 8 p.m. on Aug. 23 at The Pyramid Scheme. Photo via fb.com.

Made in MI Pop-up Marketplace

(Saturday)

Shop for “artisan gifts, local treats and Michigan-made (& grown) goodies.”

The marketplace is Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Downtown Market.

Movies on Monroe

(Friday)

The outdoor film series will feature “Space Jam” (PG) and “Star Wars: A Force Awakens” (PG-13) in English with Spanish subtitles.

The screenings are Aug. 23 near the Grand River at 555 Monroe Ave. NW. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Block Paw-ty

(Saturday)

This “pirate-style” party will feature plenty for you and your dog: dog pools, dog painting, hot dogs, beer and hard cider tasting, mini-workshops, a community dog walk, photography, treat samples, in-store promotions, frozen dog yogurt and more.

The party is Aug. 24 from noon to 3 p.m. at Fido & Stitch.

Ghosts of Grand Rapids Tours

(Saturday)

“Join Julie Rathsack, one of the authors of ‘Ghosts of Grand Rapids,’ for an evening of Grand Rapids history mixed with the paranormal world.” The walking tours cover just over a mile and take about two hours.

The event is Aug. 24 from 8-10 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Public Library’s Main Branch.

Bonus picks

“Celebrate ‘all things Polish’”

“Metro Cruise rolling into 28th Street”

“Get in line for the Super Mega Warehouse Sale”

Food Truck Fridays

Margarita Crawl

Grand Rapids Mini Maker Faire

Cornhole Tournament

Doubles Cornhole Tournament

Trae Crowder Live!

Why Don’t We: “8 Letters Tour”

QuiltWeek

Woofstock

JoJo Siwa: “D.R.E.A.M. The Tour”