Get in line for the Super Mega Warehouse Sale

A West Michigan maker of footwear and apparel is hosting a major warehouse sale this weekend.

Rockford-based Wolverine Worldwide said it will host its 10th-annual United Way Super Mega Warehouse Sale on Aug. 24 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the warehouse adjacent to the company’s corporate headquarters, at 9300 Courtland Dr. NE.

The “official line” for the sale opens at 5 a.m.

Consumers can expect to find items in various sizes and styles, with discounts up to 70% off the suggested retail price.

Available brands will include Merrell, Sperry, Keds, Saucony, Stride Rite, Bates, Hush Puppies, Cat Footwear, Wolverine and HYTEST.

All net proceeds will go to the Heart of West Michigan United Way’s Community Grant Fund, which underwrites the cost of food, housing, youth education, job training services and more.

The event raises “hundreds of thousands of dollars” each year for the United Way, according to Wolverine.

Wolverine Worldwide also said children at Fulton Manor Emergency Family Shelter recently decorated pairs of Keds shoes as part of the sale. All proceeds from these shoes will go to Fulton Manor, which provides shelter and supportive services for homeless local families.

Photo: Courtesy Wolverine Worldwide