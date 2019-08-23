Pizzeria opening on 28th Street

A restaurant company is opening its third fast-casual pizza franchise in West Michigan.

Livonia-based TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants, or TSFR, is opening a MOD Pizza location at the Shops at CenterPoint in Grand Rapids, at 3563 28th St. SE.

The 2,350-square-foot location is expected to open in early October.

Jake Schostak, MOD Pizza brand leader at TSFR, said in May that the brand’s expansion into West Michigan is a “major milestone.”

“We are absolutely ecstatic to be in Grand Rapids,” Schostak said.

MOD Pizza offers artisan-style, personal-sized pizzas and salads.

The restaurant uses fresh-pressed dough and signature sauces for its pizzas. Customers can build their own pizzas and salads, choosing from 30 toppings, or they can order from a menu of MOD classics.

MOD also offers local draft beer and wine, as well as house-made milkshakes, lemonades and iced teas.

The restaurant will employ 30 people.

TSFR opened a MOD Pizza location in Walker, at 3300 Alpine Ave. NW, in May.

It also opened a location in Kalamazoo, at 5097 Century Ave., in December.

MOD Pizza was founded in Seattle in 2008 by Scott Svenson and Ally Svenson.

The brand has 433 locations across 28 states and the U.K.

Photo: Courtesy TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants