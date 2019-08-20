Metro Cruise rolling into 28th Street

Hundreds of “cool cars” will be on display in town this weekend.

About 350 collector cars will be featured at the 28th Street Metro Cruise.

The event is happening along 28th Street, between Cascade and Grandville.

It will occur over two days: Aug. 23 from 4-10 p.m. and Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the “main event” at Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, at 972 28th St. SW.

There will also be 25 food trucks and concessionaires, five local bands, kids activities, the Miss Metro Cruise Finale and more.

Photo via fb.com