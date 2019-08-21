Celebrate ‘all things Polish’

Food and beer are just part of the Polish cultural celebration this weekend.

The 40th Polish Festival in town will be Aug. 23-25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle downtown.

Hosted by the Polish Heritage Society, the three-day festival will celebrate Polish culture.

The festive atmosphere will include music by the GPS Polka Band, performances by the PRCUA Malbork Dance Group, a paczki-eating contest, children’s arts and crafts and more.

A large food menu will feature a basilica burger, paczki, pierogi, sautéed sauerkraut with rye bread and more.

Festival-goers will also find the Polish beers Tyskie and Warka on the beverage menu.

The event is open to the public.

More information is online.

Photo via fb.com