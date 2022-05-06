City Built Brewing to host Bridge Blast beer fest

City Built Brewing Co. is bringing back a beer festival with music and food trucks in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids-based brewery said Friday, May 6, it will celebrate its fifth anniversary by convening six bands and 12 Michigan breweries for Bridge Blast 2022 from 3-11 p.m. Saturday, June 11, on the Sixth Street Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids.

“Bridge Blast 2022 is shaping up to be a most epic five-year celebration and party, and it’s benefiting the Grand Rapids Public School Foundation,” said Edwin Collazo, owner of City Built Brewing Co. “When I started City Built, I partly did so to celebrate the sometimes forgotten and overlooked cultures of Grand Rapids. This event will be doing that in spades with the music, good food and the raising of pints from the various breweries we’ve invited to celebrate with us from around Michigan.”

The GRPS Foundation is a nonprofit with the primary goal to raise, grow and steward funds and other community resources to support students who attend Grand Rapids Public Schools.

“What could be better than having a beer in hand, a killer band on stage all while surrounded by loved ones, sitting next to the river on a beautiful day as the sun sets, all while knowing your money is supporting GRPS,” said Kurt Schmiege, general manager and events manager at City Built.

The event will include Beerfest on the Bridge from 3-7 p.m. Tasting tickets will be available for purchase to sample the beers of several Michigan breweries, including City Built Brewing Co., Transient Artisan Ales, Watermark Brewing Co., HOMES Brewery, Ascension Brewing Co., Batch Brewing Co., Rake Beer Project, Speciation Cellars, Drafting Table Brewing Co., Arvon Brewing Co., Barrel + Beam and Wax Wings Brewing Co.

Live music will be staged on the North Monroe entrance to Sixth Street Bridge from 3-11 p.m. Local musicians will include Biomassive, J. RoB x Bedrock, The Elijah Russ Collective, Cosmic Knot, Nathan Walton & The Remedy, and Goat Trip. The music events are free to attend.

Food trucks will be on site, including Street Chef Shaw, Tamales Mary and The Spot Food Truck.

City Built’s taproom also will be open and serving its full food and drink menu.

“I love that CB flexes with some killer outdoor shows from time to time, and this is our biggest flex of the year,” Schmiege said. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to book the bands to be the voice of our anniversary party. We will bring funk, rock, hip-hop, soul and world-beat drums. Every band that plays will crush the pocket and drop danceable grooves all day. Everything we booked is high energy and as diverse as our beer portfolio.”