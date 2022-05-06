Franchisees opening Grandville location of Jersey Mike’s Subs

A location of a submarine sandwich chain will open in Grandville next week.

Franchise owners Bob Middleton and Adam Chandler will hold a grand opening for their location of Jersey Mike’s Subs at 4533 Ivanrest Ave. SW in Grandville on Wednesday, May 11.

The location also will host a fundraiser to support Grand View Elementary from Wednesday, May 11, to Sunday, May 15. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon — which are being distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening — can make a minimum $2 contribution to Grand View Elementary in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

“We are very excited to be a part of the Grandville community with the grand opening of Jersey Mike’s Subs,” Middleton said. “We are eager to provide great subs to the Grandville community as our doors open to our staff, customers and the entire community.”

Jersey Mike’s serves fresh meats, cheeses and vegetables on in-store baked bread, topped off with “the juice,” the chain’s signature red wine vinegar and olive oil blend. It’s also known for its fresh-grilled cheesesteaks.

Customers can place orders in store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app.

Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners.

Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in the Jersey Mike’s app.

Middleton and Chandler are hiring for the new location. People can apply at jobs@sharingthebread.com or by calling (248) 266-6283.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. The location’s direct number is (616) 551-1350.