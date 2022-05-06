Nonprofit to host outdoor beer fundraiser

A local nonprofit will host its annual beer fundraiser this month.

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) West Michigan will host its outdoor Red Shoe Brew event from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at 1323 Cedar St. NE in Grand Rapids.

This marks the fifth year for the event, which takes place at RMHC’s 5-acre property just northeast of downtown.

This year’s fundraiser features beer tastings from 10 Michigan establishments: Arvon Brewing Co., Atwater Brewery, Cedar Springs Brewing Company, Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery, Eastern Kille Distillery, Ludington Bay Brewing Co., Perrin Brewing Co., Saugatuck Brewing Co., Third Nature Brewing Co. and Odd Side Ales.

Each attendee will receive three beer tasting tokens, dinner, dessert, free McDonald’s fries and a commemorative glass. Additional tasting tokens will be available for purchase.

Live music and yard games will be part of the event, as well.

Tickets for Red Shoe Brew are $45 before May 18 or $50 at the door. Proceeds go toward RMHC’s work to provide lodging and care for families with hospitalized children.

Tickets and more information are here. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.