‘Wellness Social’ brings movement indoors

January in West Michigan has a way of clarifying priorities. The holidays are over, the riverwalk is icy, Seidman Park trails are more slip than stride, and Lake Michigan swimming is—let’s be honest—pure fantasy. Still, the collective urge to do something healthy remains strong.

Enter The Wellness Social, a one-day indoor wellness event at JW Marriott Grand Rapids on Sunday, January 11, offering a warm, structured alternative to the usual cold-weather workout stalemate.

Designed as a morning celebration of movement, mindfulness, and community, the event brings together some of Grand Rapids’ most recognizable wellness brands and instructors for a choose-your-own-adventure experience. Attendees can register for up to three 45-minute classes, selecting from a lineup that includes Zumba, Hip-Hop Yoga, barre3, and Pilates Sculpt—the kind of classes that feel energizing without requiring snow boots or hand warmers.

After the sweat session(s), the event shifts into a social hour featuring brunch bites, wellness vendors, and spa activations, giving participants a chance to refuel, browse, and mingle without immediately retreating back into winter hibernation.

What sets The Wellness Social apart is its emphasis on local collaboration. Participating fitness and wellness partners include Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation, barre3, GRIT Pilates Yoga, Balanced Pelvic Health & Wellness, Mind Body Baby, Inner Fitness Counseling & Wellness, and Armentality Movement Arts Center. On the experience side, attendees can expect activations from JW Seraphina Spa, VIVID IV, Ignite GR, Gazelle Sports, Thrive Chirocenter, and Revolution Rehab—a snapshot of the city’s broader wellness ecosystem under one roof.

Tickets are priced per class at $17, with an all-inclusive option at $50, making it accessible for those who want to sample a single offering or lean fully into a wellness-focused morning.

For JW Marriott, the event doubles as a reminder that wellness doesn’t disappear when the temperature drops—it just moves indoors. And for Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation, it’s a seasonal pivot from outdoor-first programming to something better suited to January realities.

Whether you’re restarting a routine, testing out a new class, or simply looking for a social excuse to move your body before noon, The Wellness Social taps into what many Grand Rapidians are already thinking about this time of year: how to feel better, stay active, and make winter a little more manageable. Sign up for the Wellness Social HERE.