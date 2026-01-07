Bliss at Black Star Farms

Black Star Farms offers an escape from holiday burnout, with choices that appeal to those who prefer to cozy up to a fireplace with a good book, or brandy, for that fact!

Or, if you need to blow off steam and have some miles to make up, they’ve got that, too! Just what the doctor ordered— something for everybody, or a whole lot of nothing.

I can tell you from very personal experience that I definitely sit on both sides of the fence. It’s been reported that I have been seen offloading my mighty steed to meet a posse of cowgirls to hit the trails when I’m not found “hiding” in the Inn’s library pretending to read, half asleep. It’s just that kind of place.

Recently, while there I heard my favorite words, “what day is it?” This is after just arriving a few hours earlier. Music to my ears. And, from time-to-time music does fill the air, in the grand old house fashioned into an award-winning B & B, some thirty years ago. Even landing her in a reality show called “Hotel Showdown.” My how she has grown. I’ve been a personal witness to this, having been awarded the honor of being the guest with the most stays throughout the tenure by Innkeeper, extraordinaire David Avis.

His gifts are many and all feel as though they just made a lifetime friend having met him. David will give you all the 411 on to-dos or not to-dos. One staple is visiting the tasting room where you will meet my longtime friend, Chris Lopez, the manager who hosts events boasting home-grown award-winning wines while Inn guests relax in the private Barrel Room. Mornings offer guests delicious homemade breakfasts like homemade yogurt & peach parfait, aside a delicate Danish followed by polenta, bacon, and egg with a sliver of baked squash lovingly prepared by chef Kristen. This hearty breakfast will set you up for the action-packed “Outdoor Adventure Package” offering a day of playing in the snow with a four-mile-cycle on fat tire bikes and then returning to BSF to enjoy a warm lunch of homemade chili and hot cocoa, gearing up to strap-on snowshoes and make your own tracks.

Counterpart to this wild and wooly option is the “Snowed-Inn-Package.” Those guests will enjoy hot cocoa, two souvenir mugs, a warm and fuzzy sherpa logo blanket along with a bottle of Vintners Select red wine. Enjoy an overdue and well-deserved respite. The “Raclette Dinner for Two” is a fun and interactive Alp’s style of dining affording a little departure without leaving the grounds. Private tabletop dining featuring the famous raclette cheese. It’s good for you!

Also, wander upstairs and warm your bones in the Swedish sauna, feel your breath, take some time, you deserve it. On my next tour of BSF, I may alternate between hiking, napping, and sipping.

However, it is a lady’s prerogative to change her mind.

Upcoming events at Black Star Farms

Friday, Jan. 9, 6–8 p.m.– A Taste of Piedmont

Saturday, Jan. 10, 11 a.m.– 1 p.m.: Winter School Series: Focaccia 101

Saturday, Jan. 10, 6:30 p.m.– Wine and Cheese Tasting Workshop

Saturday, Jan. 10, 7 p.m.– Weekend Inn Dinner

Friday, Jan. 16, 11 a.m.– Charcuterie Board

Saturday, Jan. 17, Noon–4 p.m. Pizza Cooking Class and Dinner

For more information visit the Black Star Farms website.