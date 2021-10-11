Nonprofit donates 100,000 diapers to local parents

Alpha Grand Rapids (AGR) achieved its goal of donating 100,000 diapers since January 2021, impacting 1,100 families connected to the organization.

The Christian nonprofit, which seeks to provide holistic services to men and women affected by unplanned pregnancy, hopes to continue distributing over 100,000 diapers each year, as one-third of American families struggle to afford diapers. Assistance programs such as WIC and SNAP do not cover diaper purchases, and diaper prices have increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diapers, formula, clothing and other items can be earned in “Alpha Bucks” when parents in need attend AGR programs, including one-on-one mentoring/coaching sessions, parenting support group meetings or an education class. On average, $81 worth of items, including diapers, can be obtained at each visit to shop in either of Alpha GR’s stores — one located in the Women’s Center and the other in the Men’s Center building.

“I get a lot with one Alpha Buck, and that is huge because of limited resources,” said Davon, a community member who participates in AGR’s programming. “Especially in COVID right now, it’s been hard to keep consecutive work going, so the Alpha Bucks have been coming in handy. It’s very beneficial to come to Alpha and get those benefits and be able to provide for my son.”

For more information about AGR’s programs and offerings, visit alphagrandrapids.org.