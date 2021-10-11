John Ball Zoo goes ‘boo’ on Halloween

An annual Halloween event will return to John Ball Zoo for two weekends.

Zoo Goes Boo will be held from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 22-24, at the zoo on 1300 W. Fulton St. Zoo members can enter an hour early at 9 a.m.

Guests are invited to wear costumes, as the zoo will feature decorations, entertainment and zoo animals.

There also will be treat stations throughout the zoo for trick-or-treating. Guests are encouraged to purchase treats from companies that are members of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil or chocolate products certified by the Rainforest Alliance.

For tickets, visit jbzoo.org/event/zoogoesboo.