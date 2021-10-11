Wake up the coffee bar

Fall brings out our love for warm drinks, as iced coffees are traded in for a hot cup of java. Elevate your style at home with a coffee bar that has plenty of personality.

The sound of coffee being made, the smell of it wafting through the house, the warmth of coffee in our hands — all our senses are engaged at home with the daily ritual of making coffee. First thing in the morning or an early afternoon pick-me-up is an often-cherished part of the day, so why not create a coffee bar at home that makes a statement? Here are nine coffee bar details that will bring your morning cup of joe to a whole new level.

Drawer design

Plan your drawer storage with purpose. Behind stylish drawer fronts is storage that is designed to hold additional coffee cups, sugar and stir spoons. Make sure to measure the height of your favorite style cup, so the interior drawer height is a perfect fit. Coffee cups available at Art of the Table, 606 Wealthy St. SE.

Splurge on appliances

A beverage refrigerator is helpful for storing creamer, milk and additional drinks for non-coffee drinking guests. Panel it with a cabinet door front, and once it’s closed the contents are completely hidden.

Fantastic faucet



A bar sink and faucet next to the coffee machine is convenient and brings elevated functionality. Here, the Kohler Artifacts Gentleman’s bar faucet in modern brass is inspired by vintage spigots and classic soda fountains. Available through Williams Studio, thewilliamsstudio.com.

All about accessories

A few well-placed accessories bring color and interest to any drink station. Consider vintage accessories that speak to your personal style. Here we show items from Kathryn Chaplow Collect, shop the site for more accessory ideas. kathrynchaplowcollect.com

Coffee cure

What is a coffee bar without your favorite local grounds? Check out Sparrows Coffee High Five Blend for a light yet vibrant roast. drinksparrows.com

Wonderful walls

Wallpaper is back, and super fun. Bring joy into your home and mix things up with a pattern on your walls. We love the botanical print Lodi Garden by Brunschwig and Fils.

Greenery

Fresh flowers add life to a coffee bar and a sense of welcome. Treat yourself to an artful arrangement from a local florist, such Ginko Floral Design.ginkostudiosgr@gmail.com

Cabinet hardware

Cabinet pulls are the jewelry of the home and can be accentuated or kept more subtle; either way, they make a statement. Here, the Empire Cabinet Pull by Rocky Mountain Hardware in the white bronze brushed finish lends a modern twist to

a traditional style. Available through US10B (616) 682-2792.

Countertops

A great place to make a statement with countertops is at a drink bar. Calacatta Viola marble provides a lot of drama with rich off-white and cabernet veining.

This story can be found in the September/October 2021 issue of Grand Rapids Magazine. To get more stories like this delivered to your mailbox, subscribe here.