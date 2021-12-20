Indoor farm rebrands

A local technology-enabled indoor farm unveiled its new brand.

Square Roots debuted its new brand identity and packaging this month. Its logo changed from rounded letterforms to rectangular counters in the company’s wordmark. The company said it symbolizes the upcycled shipping containers Square Roots uses in its farm design. The new brand also includes a green color palette.

The packaging has a thinner, vertical label, which is a nod to the company’s beginnings in vertical farming. The produce is traceable with a scannable QR code on every package, allowing consumers to see how, where and by whom their greens were grown.

The label is designed to show more of the greens, which include basil, cilantro, dill, parsley, kale, mizuna, tatsoi, lettuce, broccoli and cabbage.

“To tell the full Square Roots story, we needed an ownable design with high appetite appeal,” said Mariana Gorn, design director at Square Roots. “Every visual aspect — from our logo, packaging, color palette, photography and more — needed to reflect the vitality of our produce and the care with which we grow. The result is a refreshed brand system that celebrates how Square Roots bridges technology and nature to grow and deliver delicious local food, responsibly, all year round.”

The indoor farming company collaborated with Collins, an independent strategy and design company. Square Roots’ new brand and produce packaging will appear on retail shelves, in-store signage, its social media and website pages this month.

“When you have a remarkable and beyond delicious product from such a pioneering company, building an inspiring brand comes pretty easily,” said Brian Collins, co-founder and CEO of Collins. “Our goal in this new brand voice, design and expression is to help Square Roots become an even stronger leader in food, wellness and technology — and accelerate all the meaningful things they are doing for their customers and the communities they serve.”