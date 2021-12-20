MFB provides rehabilitation expertise through Alexa

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital (MFB) developed a skill for Amazon’s Alexa to give patients remote access to MFB expert advice wherever their device is active.

People across the country now can directly access suggestions from rehabilitative health care professionals at MFB using Amazon’s digital assistant or the Alexa mobile app. The new Alexa skill, created by MFB clinicians, will guide users through a list of questions. Based on responses, the program will provide ways to manage symptoms and learn simple exercises to address areas of injury or discomfort.

MFB’s innovation team and health experts partnered with technology company Aspirant to develop the new Alexa skill. The service is available on any Alexa-enabled device, including Amazon Echo and Amazon Fire TV, or by downloading the Alexa app on a smartphone.

To access the platform, users can begin by saying, “Alexa, open Mary Free Bed.” For descriptions of outpatient services, they can say “services,” and users concerned about an injury or pain in a specific area of the body can say “assessment.”

More information on MFB’s new Alexa skill is available here.