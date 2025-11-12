Bubbles with benefits

Forget everything you thought you knew about sparkling water. A new Grand Rapids-based startup is flipping the script—one smooth sip at a time. Founded by local innovators Trent Hartwig and John Green, oHy (pronounced oh-high) is the Midwest’s latest entry into the booming functional beverage space. But unlike the fizzy, tongue-tingling alternatives you’ll find in most grocery aisles, oHy Sparkling Water takes a gentler approach, harnessing the power of molecular hydrogen and elemental magnesium to deliver a smooth, subtly effervescent experience—without sugar, sweeteners, calories, or additives.

“With oHy, you get all the refreshment of sparkling water without the harsh bite,” says John Green, oHy co-founder. “It’s smoother, softer, and easier to drink — something you actually want to sip on all day.”

And consumers are catching on. After a soft launch in Michigan Meijer stores, oHy quickly gained traction. It’s now available at Erewhon, Fresh Thyme, ShopRite, and Heinen’s, and it’s receiving glowing 4-star (and higher) reviews on Amazon. The brand’s Strawberry Lemon flavor even took home a 2025 Good Housekeeping Best Snack Award for “Best Hydrogen Water.”

Science Meets Sippability

So what exactly is hydrogen water—and why all the buzz? Hydrogen water is regular purified water that’s been infused with molecular hydrogen gas (H₂) under pressure. Unlike carbon dioxide (CO₂), which gives traditional sparkling water its sharp, acidic texture, hydrogen gas produces a smoother, softer kind of bubble that won’t burn your throat or upset your stomach.

“Hydrogen water has been studied for years for its wellness benefits,” says oHy co-founder and CEO Trent Hartwig. “But most formats were out of reach — either too pricey or just not convenient. With oHy, we wanted to change that — bringing the benefits of hydrogen water into a refreshing, clean, and convenient format.” Research, while still emerging, suggests that hydrogen-rich water may help reduce oxidative stress, support recovery after exercise, and even promote metabolic and cardiovascular health. One randomized, double-blind study cited a reduction in inflammatory markers and improved antioxidant capacity in participants who drank hydrogen water daily. Other trials have hinted at benefits for people with obesity, metabolic syndrome, and even liver conditions.

Add elemental magnesium—a mineral linked to mental clarity, muscle recovery, and mood balance—and you’ve got a beverage that bridges the gap between hydration and wellness in a new, thoughtful way.

Flavored by Nature

True to their health-first mission, oHy’s lineup features a curated collection of organic flavors:

Strawberry Lemon: award-winning and lively.

Cherry Lime: a nostalgic twist.

Lemon Lime: bright and classic (the author’s favorite).

Raspberry: juicy, tart, and flying off local Meijer shelves, according to the founders of the beverage.

Plus, a plain version for the purists. Each flavor is crafted without artificial sweeteners or added sugars, keeping the focus on clean ingredients and functional benefit. The cans themselves are sleek and minimalistic—a nod to the brand’s roots in modern wellness and sustainability.

Meet the Founders

Behind oHy is a powerhouse pairing of local entrepreneurial talent. Trent Hartwig, oHy’s co-founder and CEO, brings over 15 years of leadership experience in building brands rooted in sustainability and innovation. Known for transforming the local produce space through Revolution Farms, Hartwig is equal parts strategist, conservationist, and hands-on builder (ask him about the business he sold for $1).

John Green, also co-founder, is no stranger to the beverage world. As former executive chairman of Founders Brewing Company, he helped scale the craft beer icon into a global name. Green has also served as an investor, board member, and advisor to fast-growing beverage brands like Cirkul and Long Drink, bringing two decades of product innovation and authenticity to the industry. Today, he continues to shape the future of food and drink through his work at Green Family Ventures and Revolution Farms, with a keen eye on emerging trends and product innovation.

Together, Hartwig and Green are leveraging their combined expertise in food systems, sustainability, and market disruption to take oHy nationwide.

Drink to Your Health

While experts caution that more long-term research is needed, hydrogen water is considered safe by the FDA, with no known side effects at typical consumption levels. And for many, the difference is noticeable. In early user reviews across platforms like Reddit and Amazon, fans of oHy describe it as a gentler, more refreshing alternative to carbonated waters like La Croix or Bubly. Some say it leaves them feeling energized or less bloated—though whether that’s the hydrogen, magnesium, or placebo effect is still up for debate.

This writer’s verdict? Delightful. And if it happens to be delivering antioxidant support with every sip, all the better. So, as the holiday season winds down and New Year’s resolutions ramp up, oHy might be the fizzy reset your body (and taste buds) didn’t know they needed.

oHy Sparkling Hydrogen Water is available at Meijer, Erewhon, Fresh Thyme, ShopRite, and Heinen’s. Learn more or order online at drinkohy.com.