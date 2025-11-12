Celebrate local storytellers at Wealthy Theatre

If you love film and supporting local talent, mark your calendar for Wednesday, November 19, when Wealthy Theatre hosts its next Open Projector Night. Presented in partnership with the Grand Rapids Film Society, the event shines a spotlight on Michigan filmmakers, actors, and storytellers, giving the community a chance to experience fresh, homegrown cinema while connecting with the people behind it.

“Open Projector Night celebrates Michigan’s film industry and offers filmmakers and community members a meaningful opportunity to connect in person,” said Nicholas Hartman, film curator at Wealthy Theatre. “This ongoing event reflects the strength and creativity of the film community flourishing in West Michigan.”

The evening will feature an 85-minute program of nine short films, followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers, audience and jury voting, and networking opportunities. Attendees will receive ballots at the start of the evening to vote for their favorite films. Audience prizes include Wealthy Theatre passes, a $100 cash award, and a social media spotlight highlighting the winning filmmaker, while the jury prize, sponsored by the Film and Media Alliance of West Michigan, awards $100 to a standout filmmaker. A portion of ticket sales will also be reinvested directly in the artists, supporting their continued work in the local film scene.

Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online for $10.80 (or at the door for $2 extra). Student discounts are available.

Whether you’re a cinephile, a supporter of local arts, or just looking for a fun night out, Open Projector Night is a perfect chance to experience the creativity thriving in West Michigan.