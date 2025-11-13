A new tradition: America Recycles Day

Move over, opening day of deer season — Michigan has another November tradition worth celebrating. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, as America Recycles Day in Michigan, recognizing the state’s record-breaking recycling progress for the fourth consecutive year.

According to the proclamation, Michigan’s recycling rate has reached an all-time high, putting the state on track to meet its goal of a 30% recycling rate by 2029.

“Participating in America Recycles Day on Nov. 15 is one way Michigan businesses and residents can help raise awareness about the need to reduce waste through sustainable materials management,” Whitmer said. “That includes reusing, recycling, composting, and buying recycled-content products.”

Across Michigan, communities will mark the day with hands-on workshops, community swaps, and educational events. Organizations like Keep America Beautiful offer resources for residents looking to connect with local projects.

A State on the Rise

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) reports that the state’s recycling rate has increased steadily from 14.25% before 2019 to over 25% today. In 2024 alone, Michiganders recycled more than 64,000 tons of glass, 329,000 tons of paper, and 52,000 tons of plastics.

That’s the equivalent weight of 10 Mackinac Bridges and enough material to fill the football stadiums of the Detroit Lions, University of Michigan, and Michigan State University, plus the hockey arena of reigning NCAA men’s national champion Western Michigan University.

“Michiganders are recycling more now than ever before in our state’s history,” said Matt Flechter, recycling market development specialist for EGLE. “Celebrating America Recycles Day helps highlight how all Michigan residents can strengthen the economy while contributing to a cleaner, healthier environment.”

Building a Greener Economy

The initiative aligns with Michigan’s MI Healthy Climate Plan and EGLE’s mission to protect the environment and public health. The department continues to expand recycling access through infrastructure funding, technical assistance, and the award-winning ‘Know It Before You Throw It’ campaign featuring the Recycling Raccoon Squad.

Programs like NextCycle Michigan are also helping entrepreneurs turn waste into opportunity — creating new products, businesses, and jobs. Recycling and reuse industries already support more than 72,500 jobs and generate $17.1 billion in economic output across the state.

Five Ways to Get Involved

EGLE encourages residents to celebrate America Recycles Day by taking small but meaningful steps:

Join a community cleanup. Help clear litter, connect with neighbors, and protect Michigan’s natural spaces. Take the plastic-free challenge. Try going plastic-free for a day or week — and support companies innovating with recycled materials. Buy recycled. Choose products made from recycled content to help “close the loop” and drive market demand. Learn and share. Brush up on what’s recyclable in your area and help others do the same. Volunteer locally. Contact nearby recycling centers or Keep America Beautiful chapters to find volunteer opportunities.

America Recycles Day: A National Effort

Founded in 1997, America Recycles Day is the only nationally recognized day dedicated to promoting recycling and educating the public on its benefits. Residents can test their recycling knowledge or find local recycling events at kab.org.

So whether you’re heading out for deer season or sorting your recyclables, Nov. 15 offers a new way to celebrate Michigan’s outdoors — by keeping it clean for generations to come.