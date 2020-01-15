Models taking runway for breast cancer

Women’s clothing from a local boutique will be on display during a fashion show for a good cause.

The annual Little Black Dress Party, hosted by JW Marriott Grand Rapids, will feature selections from retailer Lee & Birch.

The event is at 9 p.m., Jan. 25, in the International Ballroom at JW Marriott Grand Rapids downtown. Proceeds will benefit Susan G. Komen Michigan.

WOODTV8’s Heather Walker will be the evening’s emcee and will be accompanied by DJ Composition.

Cocktail attire is recommended.

General admission is free. VIP sections are sold out. Attendees must be age 21 or older.

