Museum hosting free MLK day

A local museum will be hosting its annual Martin Luther King Day celebration.

The Muskegon Museum of Art will be having its MLK Free Community Day from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Jan. 20. The museum is located at 296 W. Webster Ave. in downtown Muskegon.

There will be screenings of the newly updated “Black Man” documentary film by Jon Covington, arts and crafts activities and gallery tours presented by Muskegon High School AP art students and MMA docents.

Some of the galleries include paintings, drawings, collages, sculptures and digital artworks and more by illustrators and African American artists.

MLK Community Day Schedule

10 a.m., 12 p.m., 3 p.m. — “ Black Man” film screenings (This film has been newly released with the stories of 12 more men.)

10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Gallery tours led by MMA Docents

11 a.m.-2 p.m. — Arts and crafts in the classroom

1-3 p.m. — Tours led by Muskegon High School AP art students

Admission and activities are free to the public. For more information, visit the MMA website.

