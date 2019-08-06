Movers and Shakers is a fitness party

Stretch your muscles with some friends for a good cause.

MVP Athletic Clubs is partnering with Children’s Healing Center (CHC), a year-round recreation center for children with weak immune systems, to host Movers and Shakers.

The event will be on Aug. 22 from 7-9:30 p.m. at MVP Sportplex in Kentwood, at 4035 Burton St.

Attendees can take part in a group fitness class.

Afterward, food and beverages from local restaurants and breweries will be available: Slows Bar-B-Q; Corelife Eatery; Bliss & Vinegar; Love’s Ice Cream; Elk Brewing; Perrin Brewing Company; and more.

There will also be a silent auction featuring items from local businesses.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Children’s Healing Center.

More information is online.

Photo: Courtesy MVP Athletic Clubs