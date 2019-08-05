Downtown tavern schedules opening

A new downtown eatery is popping up in a major development.

One Twenty Three Tavern, the anchor restaurant of Studio Park in Grand Rapids, at 123 Ionia Ave. SW, will have its grand opening on Sept. 27.

Featured dishes will include the signature 123 burger, fried chicken sandwiches, crab cakes, specialty meatloaf and more. A full bar will feature specialty cocktails, spirits, wines and local craft beer options.

“The menu at One Twenty Three offers creative twists and flavors on classic dishes with a focus on seasonality,” said Jeff Finan, executive chef for Studio C. “We are excited to introduce new menu items and culinary experiences to downtown Grand Rapids.”

The 3,500-square-foot restaurant will offer outdoor dining connected to the piazza at Studio Park, as well as a communal style, reservation-only Chef’s Table for larger parties.

One Twenty Three is one component of the $160 million Studio Park development by Studio C. The development also will include a nine-screen movie theater, local retail businesses, luxury lofts, open office spaces, an intimate concert venue and a modern hotel.

One Twenty Three is hiring for more than 80 positions, including additional management staff and front- and back-house staff, including hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and line cooks.

Candidates can apply by visiting 123gr.com or visiting Western Michigan University’s downtown location for spot interviews between Aug. 5-24 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Fridays.

Photo: Jeff Finan. Courtesy Studio C.