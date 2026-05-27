Water Pool-ooza: A hands-on event exploring the city’s water source

Grand Rapids residents will have two opportunities this summer to go behind the scenes of the systems that supply and treat the city’s drinking water through a pair of free, hands-on events designed to educate families about where water comes from and where it goes.

The City of Grand Rapids is hosting “Water Pool-ooza” events in late May and June, offering guided tours, interactive learning stations and direct access to water professionals working in the region’s treatment and recovery systems.

The first event, Water Pool-ooza at the Lakeshore!, will take place May 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Michigan Filtration Plant. Designed for participants ages 9 and older, the event will provide a behind-the-scenes look at how Grand Rapids drinking water is sourced, treated and protected before it reaches homes and businesses.

Visitors will be able to take guided tours of the facility, participate in interactive activities led by water professionals and learn about water conservation, potential careers in the water industry and steps residents can take to help protect clean water supplies.

The second event, Water Pool-ooza at the Water Resource Recovery Facility, will be held June 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Leslie E. Tassell MTEC Building, with tours extending to the nearby Water Resource Recovery Facility via a free shuttle service.

Organizers encourage attendees to begin their visit at the Leslie E. Tassell MTEC Building, where hands-on learning stations and demonstrations will be offered before guests take a short shuttle ride to the facility for guided tours. The experience highlights what happens to water after it leaves the home, including how wastewater is cleaned, treated and returned to the environment.

At the Water Resource Recovery Facility event, visitors will also engage with water professionals, explore educational demonstrations and learn about career opportunities in the water sector, as well as everyday actions that help protect local water systems.

Both events aim to give residents a clearer understanding of the infrastructure that supports clean, safe water in Grand Rapids and to encourage greater awareness of water conservation and environmental stewardship. Attendees are expected to leave with practical knowledge about the region’s water systems and how they function.

Registration is encouraged for both events. More information is available at the city’s online registration links, and questions can be directed to waterprogram@grcity.us.