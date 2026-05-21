Growing up in West Michigan, it’s hard to imagine a summer without water. Some of my favorite warm-weather memories involve drifting down a river with friends, spending long afternoons at state park beaches, or puttering around the lake on a pontoon at my family’s cottage.

In a place known as the “Great Lakes State,” water is never far away. Michigan borders four of the five Great Lakes and boasts more than 3,200 miles of fresh-water coastline-plus thousands of inland lakes and rivers waiting to be explored.

Some might assume getting on the water requires owning a boat or hauling gear north for the weekend. But within an hour of downtown Grand Rapids, it’s surprisingly easy to rent a paddleboard for the afternoon, drift down a river with friends, or even try surfing Lake Michigan waves.

Whether you’re new to Michigan summers or a local looking for some new water-friendly options, here are five easy ways to get started on the water this summer—no boat required.

Paddling: The Easiest Way to Get on the Water

While stand-up paddleboarding (or SUP, for short) may look intimidating, many people find it one of the easiest intros to getting on the water. Imagine floating across calm water at sunrise before boat traffic picks up, balancing your coffee cup- maybe even spotting a turtle slip into the water along the shoreline.

The wide boards make standing surprisingly stable and if you fall, hey, it’s a low-risk way to cool off in the water. I use an inflatable stand-up paddleboard, which is sturdier than you might expect and packs easily into my car to inflate quickly at the water. If standing is intimidating, you can always kneel or sit on paddleboards too.

Kayaking is a classic water activity- great for short paddles around a lake, but also capable of longer river trips or choppier water.

Calm lakes make perfect places to start paddleboarding and kayaking. Reeds Lake, right in East Grand Rapids, is a great local spot to paddle if you have your own paddleboard or kayak and includes a boat ramp for easy access. Kayaks can also be rented through a Rent.Fun kiosk, behind Public Safety at 770 Lakeside Dr. SE.—$25 for two hours, $5 per additional 30 minutes after that.

Millennium Park, just five minutes from downtown Grand Rapids at 1414 Maynard Ave. SW, offers paddleboard and kayak rentals for around $8-10/hour from the DeVos Family Boathouse starting Memorial Day through Labor Day. With 100 acres of water and miles of shoreline, it’s easy to spend all day on the water.

For Lake Michigan adventures, Grand Haven has plenty of spots to rent gear in town, including beachside board rentals at Sun Sports Rental at the Harbor Drive city (bonus points for not having to lug your board or kayak in if you don’t get a close parking spot!). Try getting there early in the morning or in the early evening to catch the calmest waters.

River Tubing: The Ultimate Lazy Summer Day

If paddleboarding feels peaceful and kayaking feels exploratory, river tubing is pure summer leisure.

Groups often tie their floats together, coolers packed with local brews bobbing alongside them. The pace is unhurried, the water cool, and the biggest decision of the day is when to stop at a sandbar for a swim. (Pro tip: bring a dry bag and water sandals that stay on your feet in case of sharp rocks. And don’t forget the sunscreen!).

Outfitters like Wisner Rents Canoes in Newaygo at 25 E Water St., just 35 miles north of Grand Rapids, make it easy to spend an afternoon drifting down the Muskegon River, complete with shuttle rides and sturdy tubes. Choose from two- to five-hour trips, where high banks and low tree-covered stretches create beautiful scenery (sometimes even a bald eagle sighting) as you float slowly downstream. Reservations are required for weekends in July and August. Tube rentals are $22 for a single person tube and $15 for a cooler tube.

Looking for something a little closer to GR? AAA Rogue River Canoe Rental in Rockford at 18 S Squires St. rents tubes for floats down the Rouge River and has been shuttling paddlers for 40+ years. Choose from a two-hour or four-hour trip for maximum river time. Trips include life jackets and transportation to your starting point, ending at the Rockford Dam in downtown Rockford- perfect for grabbing a post-float ice cream nearby.

Wakeboarding: When You’re Ready to Pick Up the Speed

While wakeboarding might seem like an odd inclusion in a “no boat required” guide, wake sports are becoming more accessible thanks to cable parks like Action Wake Park at 3320 Hudson Trails Dr. in Hudsonville. Instead of a boat, an overhead cable system pulls riders across the water, making it possible to try wakeboarding with just a board rental and a short lesson. If it’s your first time, you’ll start with the lower speed progression sessions, learning how to stand up on the lower cable speeds before attempting small jumps or tricks.

Beginner sessions include coaching and rental equipment, starting around $55, with season passes available. Even if wakeboarding isn’t for you, watching riders glide across the water from the dock is a great spectator sport- half the fun is cheering when someone finally sticks their first ride. Action Wake Park also has a giant “Aqua Park” for hours of more laid-back fun at their inflatable water playground. Open June through August, Aqua Park passes start at $20 for a one-hour pass and $30 for an all-day pass.

Surfing & Kiteboarding: Lake Michigan Thrills

It might surprise visitors, but surfing is very much part of West Michigan’s water culture. When strong winds roll across Lake Michigan, surfers gather at beaches like Pere Marquette or Grand Haven to chase the waves. Wetsuits replace board shorts, and the water might be colder than the ocean, but the excitement is unmistakable. While surfing during high-wave times is best left to those most experienced, watching someone carve across a freshwater wave is just as fun of a water pastime, and a reminder that the Great Lakes can feel a lot like the coast- just with fewer crowds.

While surfing is a highly skilled hobby, if you’re still seeking something more high-thrill, you can find kiteboarding lessons through MACkite, who’s been teaching kiteboarding on Lake Michigan for over 16 seasons at Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.

Lessons begin with Ground School where beginners learn wind basics, kite control, and safety before a Group Lesson to head onto the water. They even use waterproof microphones so instructors can coach you in real time, while you’re riding. Ground School is $199 for 1.5 hours and a Group Lesson is $299 for 3 hours.

Sailing: Learning the Ropes

If you’ve ever been curious about sailing, there are a few approachable ways to try it around Grand Rapids. Local programs like those at the Grand Rapids Yacht Club offer beginner-friendly lessons on Reeds Lake, where calm water makes it easier to learn the basics. Their Adult Sailing Classes combine brief on-land instruction with hands-on practice, covering steering, sail trim, knots, docking and safety. The six-session evening course is offered Mondays (6pm-9pm) or Wednesdays (5pm-8pm) starting mid-June and running through the end of July. Adult classes cost $450.

In West Michigan, water isn’t just part of the landscape- it’s part of summer culture. From quiet sunrise paddles to lazy river floats and windy afternoons along Lake Michigan, there are countless ways to experience it without owning a boat. Sometimes all it takes is a rented board, a tube, or a little curiosity. Once you get out there, it’s hard not to wonder why you waited so long.