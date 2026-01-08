Snowy escapes to melt away the holiday haze

If you’re anything like me, winter comes with two competing impulses: burrow into a blanket fort or blaze out the driveway on a mission, desperate for fresh air, fresh snow, and a fresh attitude. Lucky for us, Michigan in winter is the parfait of both worlds—layers of cozy, wild, quiet, and exhilarating, depending on the day… or your mood swing.

So, saddle up (or curl up). Here are four winter escapes—each with its own flavor, its own vibe, and its own way of making you forget what day it is. Drive times from Grand Rapids included so you can time your escape precisely.

SNOWMOBILING IN LAKE

COUNTY — Irons & Baldwin, MI

(Approx. 1.5 hours from Grand Rapids — Trails around Irons, MI & Baldwin, MI)

If winter has you clenched like a brittle icicle, nothing loosens the grip like the throttle of a snowmobile. Lake County—crisscrossed with more than 300 miles

of groomed trails—is where seasoned riders and rookies alike rediscover

winter’s wild grin.

Even better? Michigan’s Free Snowmobiling Weekend returns Jan. 10–11, 2026, when trail permits and registration take a holiday of their own. All rules still apply—just not the paperwork.

Basecamp choices abound, but two standouts truly elevate the adventure:

Best Bear Lodge & Campground

1920 W 24th St, Irons, MI

Direct trail access, cozy cabins, RV hookups, Polaris RZR rentals for the brave, and the Rhinestone Event Center for those who prefer their snow with a side of live music. It’s rugged-meets-rowdy in the best way.

Wolf Lake Motel & Resort

1197 N M-37, Baldwin, MI

A longtime favorite for riders who like to step outside, fire up the sled, and go. Cabiny, woodsy, and exactly what a snow-filled weekend calls for. Whether you’re introducing a newbie to the sport or rekindling your own snowmobile spark, Lake County’s trails

pave the way.

BOYNE MOUNTAIN — Boyne Falls, MI

(Approx. 2 hours 45 minutes from Grand Rapids — 1 Boyne Mountain Rd, Boyne Falls)

Now, if “winter vacation” to you means ski boots in the morning and a waterpark tube slide in the afternoon, Boyne Mountain has your number. It’s a resort with a heartbeat—lively, bustling, and packed with enough options to keep the whole herd entertained.

With 60 trails across 415 skiable acres, Boyne Mountain lets you choose-your-own-adventure. Snowmaking covers nearly the entire resort, so even fickle winters cooperate here. Night skiing? Of course. Tubing, ice skating, snowshoeing? Naturally. Spa time? You bet. Families, friend groups, energetic teens, exhausted parents—everyone finds their groove. There’s a “village vibe” to the whole place, right down to the après options that make you forget you have responsibilities back home.

THE HIGHLANDS AT HARBOR SPRINGS — Harbor Springs, MI

(Approx. 3 hours from Grand Rapids — 600 Highland Rd, Harbor Springs, MI)

Just up the road from Boyne Mountain—but worlds different in personality—The Highlands is the quieter sister with a sophisticated streak. Think broad white slopes, whispering evergreens, and trails that unwind gracefully across 435 skiable acres, making it the largest ski resort in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

Beginner, intermediate, expert—this mountain doesn’t discriminate. It invites. And with oodles of snowmaking, the conditions stay reliable even when Mother Nature tries to test your patience.

Families love it here, but so do the soul-searchers: Nordic trails, glades, terrain parks, snowshoeing… and the “Enchanted Trail,” which looks like a fairy tale took a winter vacation. Lodging at the Main Lodge completes the experience—no driving between adventures, just a gentle drift from slopes to fireside.

CRYSTAL MOUNTAIN — Thompsonville, MI

(Approx. 2 hours from Grand Rapids — 12500 Crystal Mountain Dr, Thompsonville, MI)

My heart may be biased, but Crystal Mountain has shaped more of my winter memories than any other—my first rope tow, my kids’ first lessons, my 40th birthday carving down Cheers with my daughter. It’s my winter hometown, even if my mailing address disagrees.

Crystal is the Midwest’s best all-around resort for families, beginners, returners, and those who—like me—learned to ski before they learned the meaning of “cold.”

With 59 slopes, phenomenal ski school programs, and the beloved “Nanny McSki” service (which is exactly as magical as it sounds), you can bring the whole crew without worrying who’s doing what, when.

But the beauty here is variety. Downhill one hour, cross-country the next. Fat-tire biking, snowshoeing, surrey rides, ice skating, outdoor laser tag, spa lounging—winter doesn’t pigeonhole you here. And you don’t have to choose between adventure and rest. You can do it all. Or none. Crystal says yes to both.

SO, WHAT WILL YOUR WINTER BE?

A roaring fireplace or roaring engine? Spa robe or ski jacket? Cozy cabin hush or resort-village hum? Michigan in winter doesn’t force you to decide—she simply offers the menu.

And if anyone asks what day it is? Well… you’re doing it right if you genuinely don’t know.