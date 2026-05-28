A small-town take on Pride

The 7th Annual Saugatuck–Douglas CommUNITY Pride Week kicks off Sunday, May 31, and continues through Saturday, June 6. Set against the scenic charm of Saugatuck and Douglas, the week-long celebration focuses on the LGBTQIA+ community while welcoming allies, families, and a myriad of visitors from across the Midwest.

“What makes this week so special is its inclusivity,” says Jim Babcock, a member of the nine-person Pride board. “We’re looking at something for all age groups—physical activity, celebration, and human rights. An opportunity for everybody in our community.”

Pride Week began as a single-day event and expanded into a full week in 2025, with activities ranging from outdoor recreation to educational presentations and live entertainment. Highlights include a paddle boat cruise aboard the Star of Saugatuck, and tournaments in pickleball and putt-putt. The week also features speaker series events, including local author Wade Rouse and Human Rights Campaign Vice President of Leadership Giving Tim Bahr.

Saugatuck and Douglas provide a distinctive backdrop. Chic galleries, chef-driven restaurants, and boutique shops sit alongside Lake Michigan harbors and sailboats, blending small-town charm with a lively, colorful Pride atmosphere. “Our LGBTQ community does skew older,” Babcock says, “but we also have an enormous community of allies. Kids, parents, couples, trans people—everyone having fun together. It’s a melting pot.”

The week culminates Saturday, June 6, with the CommUNITY Pride Parade and Pride in the Park at Beery Field in Douglas. The parade features motorized floats, classic cars, and the 2026 Grand Marshal. Pride in the Park follows immediately, with local vendors, refreshments, and live music from Chicago bands Hello Weekend and Sixteen Candles.

Organized by a nonprofit committee with support from local businesses, Saugatuck-Douglas Community Pride raises funds to support community organizations while creating an inclusive, affirming space for residents and visitors alike.

CommUNITY Pride Week Events

May 31–June 6, 2026

Tea Dance: Sun., May 31, 4 p.m., The Dunes Resort, 333 Blue Star Highway, Douglas. Music, dancing, and community gathering.

PRIDE Putt-Putt: Mon., June 1, 5:30–7:30 p.m., Saugatuck Mini Golf, 3460 Blue Star Highway, Saugatuck. $10 per player/$40 per foursome.

Pickle & PRIDE Pickleball Tournament: Tue., June 2, 4–6 p.m., Schultz Park, 301 Riverside Drive, Douglas. Free, registration required.

PRIDE Paddle Cruises: Tue., June 2, 5 & 7 p.m., Star of Saugatuck, 716 Water Street. $40 per person; 75-passenger limit; cash only.

That’s What Friends Are For Author Spotlight & Social: Wed., June 3, 5:30–6:30 p.m., Saugatuck-Douglas Public Library & History Center, 174 & 130 Center Street, Douglas. Free; donations welcome for food.

Community Pride Social: Wed., June 3, 6:30–8:30 p.m., Saugatuck-Douglas Public Library & History Center, 174 & 130 Center Street, Douglas.

An Evening at The Kirby: Th., June 4, 5–9 p.m., The Kirby/J Paul’s Dining Room, 294 W. Center St., Douglas. HRC talk, reception, and 5-course dinner. Reservations required for dinner, $135 per person.

Jazz For Justice Block Party: Fri., June 5, 5:30–8:30 p.m., All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 252 Grand St., Saugatuck. Free.

2026 2-Mile Pride Color Run/Walk: Beginning and ending at the corner of Fremont and Main Streets in Douglas. 8:30 a.m. registration/9:30 a.m. walk.

CommUNITY Pride Parade: Sat., June 6, 11 a.m., Saugatuck High School to Beery Field, Douglas. Motorized vehicles only; lineup 10:30 a.m.

Pride in the Park: Sat., June 6, 11:30 a.m.–6 p.m., Beery Field, Douglas. Free admission; live music, vendors, refreshments.

For full schedules and updates, visit: communitypridemi.org.