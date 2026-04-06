The Grand indoors

April in West Michigan can feel like a waiting game. When patios are still on pause, Grand Rapids delivers indoors. From movement and live entertainment to creative workshops and wellness escapes, these picks prove there’s no need to hibernate while we wait for warmer days.

Shake Off the Winter

Because cabin fever deserves a better outlet than pacing your kitchen.

Grand Rapids Magazine’s Pick: Terra Firma Bouldering Co.

Terra Firma Bouldering Co. offers an indoor workout that feels more like play than exercise. With no ropes or harnesses required, climbers tackle short, challenging routes that reward both physical strength and creative energy. The atmosphere is welcoming whether you’re brand new or an experienced climber, and the social nature of bouldering makes it easy to meet new friends. Plus, they also offer group fitness classes, college nights and lessons.

Also Worth a Visit:

Grand Rapids Ballet Adult Classes : Beginner-friendly ballet classes that bring out your inner child and will have you pirouetting in the kitchen in no time.

: Beginner-friendly ballet classes that bring out your inner child and will have you pirouetting in the kitchen in no time. Pickle & Pin : A social take on pickleball, combining play with food, drinks, and an upbeat, hang-out atmosphere.

: A social take on pickleball, combining play with food, drinks, and an upbeat, hang-out atmosphere. Kula Yoga Studio : A welcoming studio with three locations that offers workshops like breathwork, book clubs, sound baths and crochet classes.

: A welcoming studio with three locations that offers workshops like breathwork, book clubs, sound baths and crochet classes. Gimme’s Par & Grill : Indoor golf simulators make it easy to practice your swing without waiting for spring.

: Indoor golf simulators make it easy to practice your swing without waiting for spring. Water Aerobics at YMCA: Get out of your comfort zone and get your swim on with this low-impact class (membership required).

Take a Seat

Let someone else do the sweating.

Grand Rapids Magazine’s Pick: Grand Rapids Rise Volleyball

The Grand Rapids Rise bring big-league vibes to the indoor sports scene. As West Michigan’s professional women’s volleyball team, their matches are fast, loud, and seriously fun to watch. With nonstop rallies, the atmosphere feels electric without being overwhelming. It’s the kind of cold weather outing that turns you into a fan that will keep you coming back.

Also Worth a Visit:

Grand Rapids Griffins : Cheer on GR’s pro hockey team (with $2 beer and hotdogs every Friday.)

: Cheer on GR’s pro hockey team (with $2 beer and hotdogs every Friday.) Grand Rapids Gold Basketball : High-energy hoops that keeps you close to the action all game long.

: High-energy hoops that keeps you close to the action all game long. Monster Jam: Happening March 20-22, take a seat for oversized trucks and roaring engines.

The Show Must Go On

Live performances that make winter nights feel intentional.

Grand Rapids Magazine’s Pick: Wealthy Theatre

The Wealthy Theatre has mastered the art of being both historic and modern. This intimate venue hosts an ever-changing lineup of independent films, live music, comedy, and special events, all in the heart of Eastown. It’s the kind of place where you might discover a new favorite artist or catch a cult-classic screening. On chilly evenings, the Wealthy Theatre offers culture with character- and a reason to linger afterwards for a cup of soup at Uncle Cheetah’s or a juice at Good Judy’s next door.

Also Worth a Visit:

DeVos Performance Hall: From symphony nights to Broadway favorites like & Juliet, The Lion King, Dancing with the Stars, and The Price Is Right Live, spring’s lineup is stacked.

From symphony nights to Broadway favorites like & Juliet, The Lion King, Dancing with the Stars, and The Price Is Right Live, spring’s lineup is stacked. Grand Rapids Civic Theatre : Local theatre lovers can check out The Lightening Thief and Dial for Murder this March/April.

: Local theatre lovers can check out The Lightening Thief and Dial for Murder this March/April. The Comedy Project : Local, fast-paced improv and sketch comedy that keeps you on your toes.

: Local, fast-paced improv and sketch comedy that keeps you on your toes. Dr. Grins Comedy Club: National headliners and crowd-favorite comedians deliver laugh-out-loud nights downtown.

Classic Fun, No Coat Required

Nostalgia, upgraded.

Grand Rapids Magazine’s Pick: Grand Rapids Grand Prix

Grand Rapids Grand Prix brings the speed indoors when winter won’t let up. The high-speed indoor go-kart track delivers just enough adrenaline to get your heart racing, while arcade games and other attractions keep the fun rolling between heats. Whether you’re trash-talking friends for the top spot or just there for some friendly competition, Grand Prix is a playful, low-pressure escape that feels nostalgic and exciting at the same time.

Also Worth a Visit:

Woodrow’s Duckpin Bowling : Shorter lanes and faster games keep things lively.

: Shorter lanes and faster games keep things lively. Silva : For Bocce Ball, darts, pool and just the all-around spectacle of this circus-themed “dinnertainment” complex.

: For Bocce Ball, darts, pool and just the all-around spectacle of this circus-themed “dinnertainment” complex. Main Event : Bowling, laser tag, and arcades under one roof make this a crowd-pleaser when no one can agree.

: Bowling, laser tag, and arcades under one roof make this a crowd-pleaser when no one can agree. Dave & Busters: A grown-up version of the arcade, with a full bar and just enough competition to get serious.

Wander, Learn, Repeat

Slow down and let curiosity take the lead.

Grand Rapids Magazine’s Pick: Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium

The planetarium at the Grand Rapids Public Museum offers an escape that feels both educational and awe-inspiring. Visitors can travel through space, explore constellations, or experience seasonal shows about everything from dinosaurs to the Northern Lights- all without leaving their seats. This Spring, check out Concerts Under the Stars, which brings in local musicians to perform under the Planetarium Dome with visuals designed by local graphic artists.

Also Worth a Visit:

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park: The butterfly exhibit blooms in March and April, offering tropical air and instant spring vibes.

The butterfly exhibit blooms in March and April, offering tropical air and instant spring vibes. Grand Rapids Art Museum : Rotating exhibitions and contemporary works make GRAM a fresh stop every visit.

: Rotating exhibitions and contemporary works make GRAM a fresh stop every visit. Calvin Mineralogical Museum: A hidden gem at a local university featuring glittering crystals, fossils, and geological surprises.

Game Night, Elevated

Low-stakes fun that still gets competitive.

Grand Rapids Magazine’s Pick: Grand Rapids Game Show

The Grand Rapids Game Show flips a night out into a fully interactive experience. Part trivia, part team challenge, and part live entertainment, it places participants directly in the action rather than on the sidelines. With rotating games and a lively host, every show is a surprise where you can expect to play a variety of mental, physical, and hilarious challenges to test you and your friends. It’s a standout option for groups looking to do something different- especially when winter boredom starts calling for more than dinner and drinks.

Also Worth a Visit:

House Rules Board Game Lounge : Walls of games and a relaxed vibe turn “one round” into an entire night out.

: Walls of games and a relaxed vibe turn “one round” into an entire night out. The Ruse Escape Rooms : Clever puzzles and immersive themes make this a great pick.

: Clever puzzles and immersive themes make this a great pick. Pyramid Scheme: Retro pinball, live music energy, and a laid-back bar atmosphere.

Slow Season Chillouts

When doing nothing is actually the plan.

Grand Rapids Magazine’s Pick: Wawyé Oasis

Wawýe Oasis at Gun Lake Casino offers a warm-weather illusion when spring refuses to show its face. With its indoor tropical atmosphere, palm trees, and heated pool, Oasis feels like a mini vacation just outside the city. Whether you’re swimming, lounging, or simply soaking in the environment, the space provides an escape that’s both indulgent and unexpected. It’s an ideal choice for adults craving a break from gray skies without boarding a plane.

Also Worth a Visit:

phlōt : Floating, sauna sessions, and cold plunges offer a full nervous-system reset.

: Floating, sauna sessions, and cold plunges offer a full nervous-system reset. SWET Sauna : A warm, infrared sauna with a private room experience for 1-2 people.

: A warm, infrared sauna with a private room experience for 1-2 people. Lex Facial Bar & Spa : Choose from an express facial bar, an open facial lounge you can book with friends and happy hour specials Tues.-Thurs., 3-7pm.

: Choose from an express facial bar, an open facial lounge you can book with friends and happy hour specials Tues.-Thurs., 3-7pm. Studio Park Celebration Cinema: Recliner seating, food delivered to your seat, and a downtown setting elevate the classic movie night.

Hands-On Creativity

Proof that spring is still productive.

Grand Rapids Magazine’s Pick: Local Epicurean’s pasta making classes

Local Epicurean’s pasta-making classes turn a chilly night into a hands-on culinary experience. Guided by knowledgeable instructors, learn traditional techniques while rolling, cutting, and shaping fresh pasta from scratch. The atmosphere is relaxed and rewarding- especially when the class ends with a meal you helped create. Perfect for date nights, friend outings, or anyone eager to trade screens for flour-dusted hands.

Also Worth a Visit: