City Hall opens the floor on GR’s next police chief

Grand Rapids residents will have the opportunity to help shape the future leadership of the Grand Rapids Police Department next month as the city moves into the next phase of its search for a new police chief.

The City of Grand Rapids announced two public engagement events scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, designed to give community members the chance to meet finalists for the position and provide feedback before a final hiring decision is made.

The evening will begin with a Community Meet & Greet at 5:45 p.m. on the Calder Plaza level of City Hall, located at 300 Monroe Ave. NW. A Public Forum will follow at 7 p.m. in the Commission Chambers on the ninth floor of City Hall. The forum also will air on Comcast Channel 26 and stream live on the city’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the process ahead of time by submitting questions and discussion topics through an online survey, available through 5 p.m. Monday, June 15.

City Manager Mark Washington said the events are intended to create transparency and allow residents to hear directly from candidates being considered for the role.

“Community input is an important part of this process,” Washington said. “These events will allow stakeholders to learn more about the finalists, hear directly from them and share their feedback on who can help the Grand Rapids Police Department and the City of Grand Rapids reach public safety goals.”

The city opened the job posting May 8 and plans to close applications June 5. Washington said he will consider interviews, community feedback and background checks before making a final hiring decision.