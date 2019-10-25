Denim retailer opens in Breton Village

A denim-focused retailer has opened in a local shopping center.

Madewell, which makes women’s and men’s clothing, opened its first West Michigan location yesterday at Breton Village in Grand Rapids, at 2455 Burton St. SE, according to the company this week. It is its fourth store in Michigan.

The new shop features Madewell’s signature denim, which includes classic styles, plus its fall/winter collection, shoes and accessories.

The store will host a grand-opening celebration on Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring offerings from Squibb Coffee & Wine Bar and Sacred Springs Kombucha.

Madewell will also showcase local artists and makers during the event as a part of its Hometown Heroes program, giving artists an opportunity to pop-up in store and introduce their brands to customers.

Its regular hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

