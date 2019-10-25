Learn how to be a homebrewer

A world-class brewery is ready to help you brew your own beer.

Bell’s Eccentric Café is hosting a Learn to Homebrew Day, produced nationally by the American Homebrewers Association, on Nov. 2.

The event, which is free, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. in Bell’s Beer Garden, at 355 E. Kalamazoo Ave.

The American Homebrewers Association started Learn to Homebrew Day in 1999 to promote homebrewing education.

Hundreds of educational events are held at breweries, homebrew supply shops and clubs worldwide.

“We invite you to stop by this event to give brewing a try and join in raising a glass with your local community of homebrewers,” said Gary Glass, director, American Homebrewers Association.

Bell’s General Store and Eccentric Café have been supporting the southwest Michigan homebrewing community since 1983.

“I’ve been homebrewing for many years, and I always learn something new when I brew beer with other people — that’s what makes this hobby so much fun,” said David Curtis, operations manager, Bell’s General Store.

The association provides free resources — including videos, medal-winning recipes, DIY projects and more — on its website.

