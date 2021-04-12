Cannabis retailer launches product to mark Clean Slate legislation

To commemorate Michigan’s Clean Slate legislation, Fluresh of Grand Rapids will be donating $1 for every pack sold of its new Creamberry 1/8 Jars and 5ct Pre-Rolls to support statewide expungement efforts.

The donations will go toward helping National Expungement Week, the Black & Brown Cannabis Guild and Legal Aid of West Michigan. These organizations’ combined efforts advocate for automated expungement of records, including those with cannabis-specific charges, and investment in marginalized communities disproportionately affected by the war on drugs.

Fluresh also will provide a monetary donation to National Expungement Week to cover individual background checks, the first step in the expungement process. Fluresh’s contribution will continue its support for the Black & Brown Cannabis Guild and Legal Aid of West Michigan for a second year at its Grand Rapids Drive Up Expungement Fair on April 24, through a $5,000 corporate donation.

In 2020, Fluresh sponsored approximately 500 individual applications for expungement and is currently projected to at least double that overall contribution through the sale of its limited edition Creamberry packs.

“Fluresh is committed to leading the way in the cannabis industry with a dedication to social equity and justice, knowing expungement is a large part of that mission,” said Denavvia Mojet, corporate impact strategist and legal compliance manager at Fluresh. “While there is more work to be done, Michigan’s historic Clean Slate legislation is a significant step in the right direction to properly serve our communities.”

When Michigan legalized cannabis in December 2018, many individuals still were barred from employment or housing for prior cannabis-related charges. In October 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the Clean Slate legislation, giving thousands of these individuals an opportunity to have their criminal records expunged from cannabis-related charges.

Fluresh also supports the Last Prisoner Project as a sponsor of the Michigan Prisoner Relief Campaign.

“The sale of our limited edition Creamberry packs and donations to statewide expungement efforts are just some of the ways we are working to positively impact the communities we serve,” said Lauren Pollack, senior marketing manager for Fluresh. “Issues of justice and equity are at the core of everything we do at Fluresh, and we are proud to work in the state of Michigan, which is making great strides in offering opportunities to those suffering from the effects of marijuana mass incarceration.”

Fluresh’s limited edition packs are available for purchase at cannabis retailers across the state of Michigan.