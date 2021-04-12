John Ball Zoo hosting a Party for the Planet

The zoo will host a pre-Earth Day-related event this weekend.

John Ball Zoo said it will host Party for the Planet, a celebration of conservation, recycling and the natural world, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, April 17, at the zoo, 1300 W. Fulton St. in Grand Rapids.

This national event is taking place at zoos around the country in an initiative spearheaded by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Party for the Planet at John Ball Zoo will include information booths, conservation and sustainability education, along with ambassador animals throughout the zoo.

Many of the area’s top conservation-minded organizations will be at the zoo, including Kent County Public Works, which will provide the opportunity for guests to recycle car seats. Plus, the zoo’s many endangered or threatened animals will be showcased, with ideas on what people can do to help save these valuable species right here in Michigan.

John Ball Zoo is collaborating with other local conservation-friendly organizations to celebrate the Earth and its natural environment, as well as educate guests on local conservation efforts and how they can make a difference.

Organizations scheduled to join in the party are BBC Distributing, Boxed Water, Grand Rapids Audubon Club, Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, Grand Rapids Public Museum, Kent County Department of Public Works, Outdoor Adventures, The Rapid, Thrive Outside, Wildlife Rehab Center and the Zoo School.

The event is included with the spring price of zoo admission — $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children ages 3-12, and free for children 2 and younger. Attendees are encouraged to reserve their timed entry tickets in advance.

John Ball Zoo also is joining forces with the Westside Community Cleanup event on Saturday to make Grand Rapids sparkle and engage the community in the conservation of wildlife and wild places. The Westside Community Cleanup has opportunities for sponsors, donations and cleanup volunteers.