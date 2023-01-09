All that jazz

Rockwell Republic

Located in the Historic Heartside District, enjoy casual dining amidst high ceilings and exposed brick. Enjoy half off appetizers and a bottle of wine (also 40% off, 4-11 p.m. Mondays which is jazz night). End your evening indulging in a craft cocktail while you take in the skilled jazz stylings of the John Shea Trio, typically every Monday. Artemis at St. Cecilia’s

Established in 1883, and named after the patron saint of music, St Cecilia’s offers an opulent ambience and sponsors performances by world renowned musicians. If you’re a music lover, Arte- mis will not disappoint.

“A killer line-up of players, composers and per- formers who hail from all over the world…they all converge in this extremely cosmopolitan, sleek, rhythm-forward, modern sound.” NPR Music GR Noir

Located in the heart of downtown, and featuring live jazz performances every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, GR Noir offers private label wine in partnership with Chateau Chantal – a winery and inn located in Traverse City, Michigan. GR Noir is truly a wonderful place for quality wine, music and conversation.