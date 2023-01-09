Anne & Emmett to be performed at Frauenthal

The Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies of Muskegon has announced “Anne & Emmett” will be performed at the Frauenthal Center for the Performing Arts, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon, Jan. 13 – 21.

“Anne & Emmett” is a one-act play that focusses on a fictitious conversation between holocaust victim Anne Frank and Emmet Till, an African American who was kidnapped and killed in 1955 for whistling in the direction of a white woman. Frank and Till both were victims of racism in their early teens at the time of their untimely, unjustifiable deaths.

The play was written by Janet Langhart Cohen began her long career in journalism as a “weather girl” on WBBM-TV in Chicago, the first African American to hold such a post. Till’s mother Mamie Till, was also a Chicagoan, and played a major role in having her son’s legacy brought to light.

The play is apparently so effective at communicating themes of racism and tolerance that the New York City Police Department used it to train police officers, and the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said it should be seen in every school in America.

Performances are Jan. 13,14,19, 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m, with a matinee on Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. On Saturday, Jan. 14 there will be a talk and a reception hosted by Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies of Muskegon.

The Muskegon Civic Theater production will be presented in a block box setting and is directed by New York director David Alpert. Purchase tickets here.