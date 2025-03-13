The brick-by-brick reassembly of Engine House No. 5

Originally constructed in 1880 along the Grand River in Grand Rapids, Engine House No. 5 was once a beacon of service to the community, housing a horse-drawn steam pumper and a hose cart. When it first opened, the station was a striking sight—gleaming white brick adorned with red accents, crowned with an impressive tower and turret that gave it an almost Byzantine flair.

At the time, fire engines were powered by horses, which would race to the scene of a blaze, pulling the equipment. Over the years, motorized fire trucks replaced the horses, and Engine House No. 5 continued to serve the city. However, by the station’s centennial in 1980, the building had fallen into disrepair, and demolition seemed imminent. The structure had been painted Tuscan red, much of its intricate detailing obscured beneath layers of plaster, and it was no longer serving its original purpose.

Instead of being destroyed by a wrecking ball, this once-grand building was carefully dismantled, brick by brick, and relocated. Today, after an extensive restoration, it stands proudly in Allendale at 6610 Lake Michigan Drive as the Engine House #5 Museum, beautifully restored to its Victorian glory.

The museum is generally open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s always a good idea to check their Facebook page for any potential schedule changes or special events. To learn more about Michigan history, check out the photographer’s Lost In Michigan book series.