Wealthy Theatre marks 115 years of bringing people together

For 115 years, Wealthy Theatre has been a place where Grand Rapids residents have gathered to be entertained, inspired, informed and, perhaps most importantly, connected.

The historic theater at 1130 Wealthy St. SE is celebrating its 115th anniversary this August with a monthlong lineup of events intended to showcase the breadth of programming the venue offers. The celebration also provides an opportunity to look back at the building’s long and sometimes turbulent history — and ahead to its future as a community gathering place.

Originally constructed in 1911, the theater opened Aug. 10 of that year as Pastime Vaudette. Its early years were rooted in vaudeville and live theater, but its role in the neighborhood would change considerably over the decades.

Today, Wealthy Theatre is a program of Grand Rapids Community Media Center and hosts an eclectic mix of events, including film screenings, concerts, comedy shows, theater productions, musicals, lectures, meetings, classes and weddings. It is also home to recurring community programs such as Open Projector Night, the Grand Rapids Film Society and the Tuesday Night Movie Series.

“The beauty of Wealthy Theatre has never been just the building itself, it’s what happens inside these walls,” Wealthy Theatre Director Chris Kotcher said. “For 115 years, this has been a place where people gather to experience something together. We take pride in presenting an eclectic mix of programming that reflects the interests and talents of our community while welcoming new audiences through our doors.”

The anniversary programming continues that tradition. August events include cat and music video screenings, benefit concerts, comedy shows, musical performances and more. A complete calendar is available through Wealthy Theatre’s events calendar.

A theater with a long history

Wealthy Theatre’s history stretches well beyond its current role as a hub for arts and entertainment.

During World War I, the building was used as a storage facility for the Michigan Aircraft Co. It reopened in March 1920 as Wealthy Street Theatre under new owners Oscar E. Varneau and his wife, Lillian Varneau, and was updated for motion pictures.

A decade later, the theater was attacked by arsonists March 19, 1930, as part of a series of bombings associated with a projectionist labor dispute. It was renovated again in the 1930s to accommodate sound motion pictures and went on to operate for decades as a neighborhood movie house.

By the 1960s and into the 1970s, Wealthy Theatre had developed a reputation for showing independent and foreign films. One of the original 35mm projectors from that era remains on display in the lobby.

The theater closed later in the 1970s and sat vacant for more than 15 years. In 1989, the City of Grand Rapids voted to demolish the building.

That did not happen.

Community organizing and fundraising led by South East Economic Development Inc. helped save and restore the theater, which reopened in 1998. Wealthy Theatre’s board subsequently sought an organization willing to make a long-term commitment to the venue and its surrounding community. Grand Rapids Community Media Center was selected and took ownership in 2004.

GRCMC later launched a $2 million capital campaign to revitalize the building. The resulting improvements included a new concert sound system, electrical upgrades, a new projection screen, a grand curtain and a micro-cinema space.

Preserving the past while investing in the future

The theater’s historic character remains central to its identity, but maintaining a building that dates to 1911 also requires ongoing investment.

Wealthy Theatre has made improvements over the years to make the venue more accessible and capable of supporting modern productions. It was among the first historic theaters in the country to convert entirely to LED stage lighting and continues to invest in technology.

Recent improvements supported by the Michigan Arts and Culture Council include replacement of the historic marquee roof, upgrades to the concert sound system processor and restoration of the drinking fountains, among other projects.

Additional facility improvements are already being planned, with future work expected to address building repairs, technology and efficiency.

The anniversary celebration is therefore about more than looking back. Throughout August, Wealthy Theatre is accepting donations in honor of its 115th birthday to help fund those future improvements.

“As a community venue, Wealthy Theatre has always been supported by the people who believe in what it brings to our community,” Kotcher said. “Every ticket purchased, membership, donation and partnership helps preserve this historic space while allowing us to continue investing in improvements that keep the theatre vibrant for years to come.”

That community support has played a role in the theater’s more recent history, too. In 2022, Wealthy Theatre relaunched the Grand Rapids Film Society and began hosting the recurring Open Projector Night series, adding to its existing slate of community-focused programming.

Now, as the theater marks 115 years, it is also working to preserve more of its own story. Wealthy Theatre is gathering historical stories, photographs and artifacts for preservation on its website. Community members with photos or memories to share can email info@wealthytheatre.org.

From its beginnings as a vaudeville house to its decades as a neighborhood cinema, near-demolition and eventual restoration, Wealthy Theatre has repeatedly evolved with the community around it.

This August, that history will once again play out inside its walls — one screening, performance, concert and gathering at a time.