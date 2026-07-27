Bark, ride and repeat

Michigan’s only dog bus wasn’t born in a boardroom — it started with a boy who loved dogs and a mom willing to take a chance.

Wagging Riders, based in southern Kent County near Byron Center, picks up local pups and takes them on supervised outings to parks and play spaces, returning them home happily exhausted. The family-run business now serves several communities in the Grand Rapids area, but the idea began after co-owner Amy Oostveen heard about a similar concept from her sister in Alaska.

What followed was equal parts determination and chaos.

Amy purchased a bus while her son, Aleksander Slott, was away on vacation with his dad. By then, Aleksander already had years of experience handling dogs, having started his own dog-walking business around age 11.

“He’s just a natural with dogs,” Amy said.

That instinct proved invaluable during the company’s earliest days. Aleksander recalls the first official dog-bus outing not exactly going according to plan. But with quick thinking, calm handling of the dogs, and his mom behind the wheel, the adventure stayed on track.

Now the rides are a rolling pack of wagging tails and excited barks.

Founded during homeschool in January 2024, Wagging Riders has become known not just for transportation, but for creating social adventures for dogs and peace of mind for owners. Every dog is treated like family — not just another passenger on the bus.