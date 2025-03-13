Ashton Lounge brings elegance to The B.O.B.

A new chapter begins for Grand Rapids nightlife as The B.O.B. (Big Old Building) welcomes its latest venture: Ashton Lounge. Opening its doors at 6 p.m. on March 13, 2025, the upscale cocktail lounge and event space aims to add a fresh layer of sophistication to the city’s vibrant social scene. Situated on the third floor of the iconic B.O.B., Ashton promises more than just drinks—it offers an experience that blends refined luxury with a cozy, intimate atmosphere, setting the stage for evenings that are anything but ordinary.

“We are thrilled to introduce Ashton to Grand Rapids,” said Michael Gee of The B.O.B. “Our goal was to create a space that embodies both elegance and comfort, providing our guests with a unique venue to relax, socialize, and celebrate. We believe Ashton will become a staple in the city’s vibrant nightlife and special events scene.”

The space exudes a moody elegance, with deep leathers, rich wood, and golden accents that feel both modern and timeless. Plush seating in shades of caramel, green, and black creates the perfect place to unwind, while striking art and glowing archways add an extra layer of visual intrigue.

Ashton Lounge comfortably accommodates up to 350 guests, making it a great spot for soirées of every type imaginable. The chic, versatile space seamlessly transitions from cocktail party to celebration, with an atmosphere that’s exclusive yet accessible—and is surely destined to become Grand Rapids’ go-to venue for both corporate events and private gatherings.

At the heart of it all is a sleek bar, framed by mirrors and bathed in warm, golden light, offering a menu full of handcrafted cocktails. Think expertly mixed classics like the smoky Wagyu Old Fashioned or the decadent Smooth Operator, each designed to make every sip an experience. View the full cocktail menu here.

Ashton will be open every Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., providing a sophisticated haven for those looking to elevate their nightlife experience.