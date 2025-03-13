Drink, Think, and Compete

If you’re a trivia fan or looking for a fun night out with friends, Trivia Cat brings the excitement to your favorite Grand Rapids bars. Hosting interactive trivia nights across the city, as well as in places like Holland, Muskegon, and Greenville, Trivia Cat offers a variety of themes—from music to movies to pop culture.

Founded by Eric Reid in 2015, Trivia Cat stands out from other trivia nights thanks to its unique combination of audio and visual elements. Questions aren’t just read aloud or written on a board; they’re presented on a screen, accompanied by music, sounds, and even photoshopped images. This multimedia approach adds an extra layer of flair, making Trivia Cat’s events feel more like a lively, interactive experience than your typical trivia night.

Teams of 4-6 players (or more—“We don’t want anyone to feel left out,” says Eric) compete in a variety of themed rounds, covering everything from music and movies to TV shows—and maybe even a bit of fantasy. Come up with a clever team name (sorry, folks, Danny’s DeVi-toes, You’re Killing Me Smalls, and N-sync Clown Posse are already taken). Trivia Cat keeps things fresh with special themed nights that dive deep into niche topics like The Office or cult favorite films. If you’re one of the people who knows who The Dude is, this is for you. The format is designed to keep things fun and exciting, with quirky challenges that keep everyone engaged from start to finish.

Prizes include Funko Pop! figures and gift cards, with a “Lucky Loser” prize for a randomly chosen team that didn’t win. No need to worry about being a trivia expert— Trivia Cat’s goal is to create a welcoming atmosphere where everyone can enjoy themselves.