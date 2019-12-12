Suburban steakhouse opens

A West Michigan-based steakhouse chain has opened a location in a suburb of Grand Rapids.

Bowdie’s Chophouse opened last week inside the former Derby Station pub in East Grand Rapids’ Gaslight Village, at 2237 Wealthy St. SE, according to Bowdie’s Facebook page.

“We are thrilled to serve only the best cocktails, wine, steaks, starters, sides and desserts,” Bowdie’s says. “We hope you all enjoy the ambience and amazing new staff.”

Bowdie’s original location is in Saugatuck, at 230 Culver St., and it also has a location in Lansing, at 320 E. Michigan Ave.

Tyler Bowdish, president of Bowdie’s, said this fall that opening an East Grand Rapids location seemed like the natural next step for the chain.

“We feel Bowdie’s perfectly matches the boutique, small-town feel that Gaslight Village is already known for,” he said.

The location’s former occupant, Derby Station, opened in 2008 and served beer and American-style pub food. Its owners, Larry Zeiser and Brian Giampapa, closed the eatery in July.

Bowdie’s brands itself as having an “upscale” dining atmosphere perfect for “date nights, business dinners and late-night cocktails.”

The restaurant serves various items: starters; soups and salads; shareables; entrees, including chicken, salmon and steak; and wine and craft cocktails.

In addition to the main dining room, the Gaslight Village location has a private dining section for large groups and events, including a pre-set menu and personalized service.

Bowdie’s Chophouse accepts reservations via OpenTable.

The restaurant’s is open Sunday-Thursday from 5-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5-11 p.m.

Photo via fb.com