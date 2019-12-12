Our top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a day-long holiday market full of the city’s “best makers.”

Grand Rapids Holiday Market

(Saturday)

Shop “amazing makers, grab some eats and drinks and enjoy the community of this great city!”

The market curated by Made Market is on Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Goei Center. Photo via fb.com.

“24 Hour Theater: Winds of Winter”

(Saturday)

“Five writers, five directors and all the actors we can muster! Five new short plays written, rehearsed and produced within a 24-hour period.”

The show is on Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. at Dog Story Theater.

Holiday Market Noh-Che

(Saturday)

This event in the city’s Monroe North neighborhood will feature 30 holiday vendors, a custom cocktail menu and arcade games with “open play.”

The market is on Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eastern Kille Distillery.

Rebel Swain & Friends Christmas Extravaganza

(Saturday)

There will be music “all night long” from Rebel Swain and a group of special guests. Holiday-themed clothing is “extremely encouraged.”

The concert is on Dec. 14 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Quinn & Tuite’s Irish Pub.

Ugly Sweater Run

(Saturday)

“Wear your ugliest sweater” for a run through Riverside Park. There’s also a 1-mile kids run.

The event by the Grand Rapids Running Club is on Dec. 14 at 8 a.m. at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans — the race’s beneficiary.

Bonus picks

“Grand Rapids Ballet hosting ‘The Nutcracker’”

“Theater screening ‘The Polar Express’”

“A Friday the 13th holiday improv special”

“Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is producing ‘Elf: The Musical’”

River City Improv

Selkie, a Celtic Christmas

Baila Reggaeton

An Evening with Marcy Playground

A Very Polish Christmas Breakfast

The Christmas Bar Crawl

Santa Crawl

Celly for Sadler

Wyoming-Kentwood Santa parade

The Whoville 5k