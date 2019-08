A new health-oriented shake shop has opened in the area.

MIX opened last weekend in East Grand Rapids, at 2159 Wealthy St. SE, according to the shop’s social media channels.

MIX serves “healthy” shakes, protein coffees and “energizing” teas.

The shop’s menu is intended to give customers a “simple and delicious way to stay healthy.”

Its regular hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Photo via fb.com