Take your outdoor cooking skills to the next level. The premier outdoor cooking solution, the Traeger Timberline Wi-Fi Pellet Grill pushes the limits of what’s possible in grilling technology. Book your ticket to the hall of flame with unrivaled wood-fired flavor every time you fire up the mighty Traeger Timberline.

Featuring: Timberline D2 controller, WiFIRE technology, Timberline D2 Direct drive, TurboTemp, GrillGuide, three tiers of stainless steel grates, double wall stainless steel interior, pellet sensor, magnetic bamboo cutting board and concealed grease management system.

Grill capacity: 12 chickens, 15 rib racks, 12 pork butts

1,300-square-inch cooking capacity

Grill capacity: 9 chickens, 8 rib racks, 6 pork butts

850-square-inch cooking capacity

The future of grilling has arrived with Traeger’s WiFIRE technology. Control your grill from anywhere at anytime. Whether you’re on the couch, running errands or at the game, take command of your grill with the Wi-Fi controller and Traeger app. Using your smartphone, you can monitor temperatures, set timers, receive alerts and use custom recipe cook cycles (GrillGuide) with WiFIRE technology.

Pure hardwood is the fuel for Traeger’s signature flavor. Traeger owners and BBQ enthusiasts agree wood-fired flavor is what they love most about their grill because it simply tastes better than charcoal or gas. Real wood, real flavor — every time. Taste the Traeger wood-fired difference. Let our experts help you find the Traeger that’s right for you!

Stop in and check out the entire selection of Traeger wood pellet grills for yourself at Rylee’s Ace Hardware at 1234 Michigan St. NE.

Photos: Courtesy Rylee’s Ace Hardware.