Our top Weekend Picks

This weekend features days of face-to-face gaming — and much more.

GrandCon Gaming Convention

(Friday-Sunday)

GrandCon is a “family-friendly” board gaming convention with exhibitors, artists, cosplay, seminars and tournaments. You can “play hobby games all weekend.”

The convention is Aug. 30-Sept. 1 at DeVos Place downtown. Photo via wikimedia.org.

24 Hour Theater

(Saturday)

“Five one-act plays written, directed and performed in a 24-hour period.”

The performances are Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. at Dog Story Theater downtown.

Disco Party in the Trees

(Sunday)

The night will feature music from the ’70s to today, as well as a disco ball, glow tunnel, “laser lights galore” and a pet rock station.

The party is Sept. 1 from 6-11 p.m. at TreeRunner.

Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra Live

(Sunday)

Sit with West Michigan’s “premier big band jazz ensemble.”

The performance is Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at Founders’ Grand Rapids taproom.

Free Pinball Day

(Sunday)

Play a long list of pinball machines ranging from “The Addams Family” to “The Walking Dead.”

The pinball-ing is Sept. 1 from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. at The Pyramid Scheme.

