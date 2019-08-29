Our top Weekend Picks

This weekend features days of face-to-face gaming — and much more.
GrandCon Gaming Convention
(Friday-Sunday)
GrandCon is a “family-friendly” board gaming convention with exhibitors, artists, cosplay, seminars and tournaments. You can “play hobby games all weekend.”
The convention is Aug. 30-Sept. 1 at DeVos Place downtown. Photo via wikimedia.org.
24 Hour Theater
(Saturday)
“Five one-act plays written, directed and performed in a 24-hour period.”
The performances are Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. at Dog Story Theater downtown.
Disco Party in the Trees
(Sunday)
The night will feature music from the ’70s to today, as well as a disco ball, glow tunnel, “laser lights galore” and a pet rock station.
The party is Sept. 1 from 6-11 p.m. at TreeRunner.
Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra Live
(Sunday)
Sit with West Michigan’s “premier big band jazz ensemble.”
The performance is Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at Founders’ Grand Rapids taproom.
Free Pinball Day
(Sunday)
Play a long list of pinball machines ranging from “The Addams Family” to “The Walking Dead.”
The pinball-ing is Sept. 1 from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. at The Pyramid Scheme.
