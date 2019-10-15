One Twenty Three tavern opens downtown

A tavern serving up American cuisine has opened downtown.

One Twenty Three opened today in a 3,500-square-foot space at Studio Park, at 123 Ionia Ave. SW, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant.

One Twenty Three is the flagship restaurant of the $160-million Studio Park development by Studio C, which includes a nine-screen movie theater, dining and retail options, apartments, a concert venue and more.

The restaurant will employ more than 80 people.

Nick Duncan is One Twenty Three’s general manager, and Jeff Finan is its executive chef.

The restaurant “offers creative twists and flavors on classic dishes, with a focus on seasonality,” Finan said.

One Twenty Three’s menu features a variety of items: starters, including chicken wings, California garlic fries and deviled eggs; small plates and handhelds, such as jackfruit carnitas, veggie banh mi sandwiches, the 123 burger and shrimp ‘n’ grits; and entrees, including meatloaf, veggie “meatballs” and flank steak.

It also offers a selection of desserts and a kids menu, as well as a bar serving cocktails, wine and local beer.

The restaurant features a communal “chef’s table” available to larger parties by reservation and is connected to the Studio Park Piazza, which has outdoor seating.

Parking is available in Studio Park’s west ramp.

The restaurant‘s hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Photo via fb.com