Elevated Grand Rapids is about real goods

There’s a new shop in town with dozens of local vendors selling their wares.

Elevated Grand Rapids hosted its grand opening this month in Grand Rapids, at 1750 Clyde Park Ave. SW.

The store features vendors of vintage — 1980s or older — and antiques, as well as handmade goods, art and upcycled items.

Owner Heather Nowakowski started Elevated Antiques as a hobby, but after less than a year in business, she was able to turn it into a full-time endeavor, she said.

“I believe that as a community we can do more than just sell the goods that we procure and create,” Nowakowski said. “Creating that place where no matter your walk of life, you have a place to belong, grow and succeed was the dream. Elevated Grand Rapids is that place.”

Elevated Antiquities still exists as the managing vendor of what is now a shop with 25 vendors, including Rustic Palette, Sweet Pea + Me Design, Lottie Mae Co. and Seams by Sarah.

The location has about 8,000 square feet of space.

Vendors benefit from free Wi-Fi, a package and shipping service for online sales, professional photographs, advertising via Elevated’s social media, a point-of-sale system providing an online portal with real-time updates, a kitchenette and free coffee provided by Grand Rapids Coffee Roasters.

“The vendor experience at Elevated is one of community rather than competition,” Nowakowski said. “Vendor space is filled with people who share this belief system and want to do more than just make money.”

The shop’s regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

