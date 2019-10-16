Bella Bridesmaids opens up shop

A new shop specializing in bridesmaid dresses has arrived in West Michigan.

Bella Bridesmaids Grand Rapids hosted its grand opening downtown, at 112 Monroe Center St. NW, last week. It is the first Bella Bridesmaids in the state.

The store carries bridesmaid dresses from 18 designers, including Adrianna Papell, Bari Jay, Color by Kenneth Winston, Rosebud, Twobirds and more.

Alexandra Pohl, the location’s owner, is also the store’s stylist, and she plans to bring in one or two more stylists this winter.

Bella Bridesmaids prides itself on offering dresses in a wide variety of colors, styles and sizes.

Sample sizes range from 00 to 24, with most being size 6 to 14.

Dresses are custom ordered, so appointments are recommended to give bridal parties the best experience, but walk-ins are welcome as well.

