From the Orchard to the Glass

Chris Schafer has taken his family’s legacy of apple farming in a whole new direction. From picking apples in the orchard to pouring cider in the glass at Pux Cider Taphouse, 311 Fuller Ave. NE, his sweet success story is the embodiment of vertical integration.
If you don’t think you like cider (I didn’t), I urge you to give Pux a try. Their ciders are far from the typical grocery store sweet stuff. Some lean closer to wine, with a dryness that might surprise even seasoned hard cider drinkers here in the U.S. In Europe, cider tends to be less sweet, which is what Chris is going for. With clever names like “Botanic at the Disco” and “Rainbow Lightning,” Chris’s creations are anything but run-of-the-mill. Whether you’re into a pear-cinnamon-ginger blend or something more adventurous
like pineapple, guava, and kiwi —and with 150 varieties of apples growing in his orchard
— there’s bound to be something for everyone. If you prefer a more classic cider, don’t worry—Chris has the traditionalists covered, too.
The vibe at Pux is as refreshing as the cider. There’s vibrant contemporary artwork
on the walls, a shelf full of board games, and with the Cheese Lady right next door, some top-notch charcuterie for noshing. It’s the kind of place where regulars pop in to chat, sip, and soak in the atmosphere.
A jack of all trades, Chris effortlessly balances his roles as farmer, cider maker, bartender, and even DJ, pausing to swap vinyl at the turntable behind the bar in between pours and conversations with customers. He and his brother Andy co-own the place, with Chris crafting the cider and Andy handling the business side.
Chris said that when he first had the idea of starting a cidery, getting the blessing of some of his family members wasn’t easy. One elder in particular was generally opposed to alcohol consumption but ultimately was pleased that Chris and Andy were interested
in continuing the family business. (Farmers are a dying breed, but that’s a story for another day.) The Schafers have been farming the same 300-acre property in Conklin since the 1850s, a testament to the family’s fortitude and work ethic. Once the cider business took off, the apples didn’t fall far from the tree.
The venture has been more than fruitful—it’s award-winning! Pux’s ciders have racked up accolades at The Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition (GLINTCAP) every year since they’ve entered the prestigious competition.
Their record speaks for itself:
Best in Class: 1 Gold: 3
Silver: 15
Bronze: 11
Total: 30
First Medal: 2016
Last Medal: 2024
Years: 8
It’s no surprise that Pux is now expanding, with a new tasting room at the W.A. Schafer orchard in Conklin, ensuring that more people will get to enjoy their farm-to-glass approach. While it’s fun to visit Pux, it’s not absolutely necessary. Pux and Mad Farmer, an offshoot brand, are available in cans. Visit the Pux website to find out more!
Other Michigan ciders to try:
Vander Mill
TOTALLY ROASTED
6.8% ABV
Cinnamon, pecan, and vanilla notes, bubbly and on the sweeter side. Pairs best with sharp cheese and table water crackers.
Blake’s
AMERICAN APPLE
8.0% ABV
Balanced sweetness with no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. This is a solid, traditional cider made with 100% fresh- pressed American apples.
People’s Cider
GINGER ADAMS
6.4% ABV
Like a ginger beer, but lighter on the ginger and not as fizzy. Five stars.
Farmhaus
LAKE EFFECT: ZEST
4.0% ABV
This lemon-forward effervescent blood orange cider goes down effortlessly. With its low alcohol content and almost airy quality, it’s a light, thirst quencher with no aftertaste perfect for a picnic or, as the name suggests, a day at the lake.
