From the Orchard to the Glass

Chris Schafer has taken his family’s legacy of apple farming in a whole new direction. From picking apples in the orchard to pouring cider in the glass at Pux Cider Taphouse, 311 Fuller Ave. NE, his sweet success story is the embodiment of vertical integration. If you don’t think you like cider (I didn’t), I urge you to give Pux a try. Their ciders are far from the typical grocery store sweet stuff. Some lean closer to wine, with a dryness that might surprise even seasoned hard cider drinkers here in the U.S. In Europe, cider tends to be less sweet, which is what Chris is going for. With clever names like “Botanic at the Disco” and “Rainbow Lightning,” Chris’s creations are anything but run-of-the-mill. Whether you’re into a pear-cinnamon-ginger blend or something more adventurous like pineapple, guava, and kiwi —and with 150 varieties of apples growing in his orchard

— there’s bound to be something for everyone. If you prefer a more classic cider, don’t worry—Chris has the traditionalists covered, too.

The vibe at Pux is as refreshing as the cider. There’s vibrant contemporary artwork

on the walls, a shelf full of board games, and with the Cheese Lady right next door, some top-notch charcuterie for noshing. It’s the kind of place where regulars pop in to chat, sip, and soak in the atmosphere. A jack of all trades, Chris effortlessly balances his roles as farmer, cider maker, bartender, and even DJ, pausing to swap vinyl at the turntable behind the bar in between pours and conversations with customers. He and his brother Andy co-own the place, with Chris crafting the cider and Andy handling the business side. Chris said that when he first had the idea of starting a cidery, getting the blessing of some of his family members wasn’t easy. One elder in particular was generally opposed to alcohol consumption but ultimately was pleased that Chris and Andy were interested

in continuing the family business. (Farmers are a dying breed, but that’s a story for another day.) The Schafers have been farming the same 300-acre property in Conklin since the 1850s, a testament to the family’s fortitude and work ethic. Once the cider business took off, the apples didn’t fall far from the tree.