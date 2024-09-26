Transforming Lives Through Leadership

GR Mag: What inspired you to start I AM Academy, and how did your personal experiences shape the mission and vision of the organization?

Lindsay Cherry: For many years, the preparation of African American students in our schools has left them inadequately prepared to compete for desirable jobs and equitable compensation. Many have experienced the effects of generational poverty. Others have been steered to inferior schools or placed in less challenging curricula. Nearly all have been subjected to lower expectations by society and by themselves. Although some are not influenced by these factors, many still under-achieve despite their ability.

(We) had similar experiences through the public school systems within West Michigan while growing up. There were micro and macro aggressions from adults and peers within the school systems, opportunities were not encouraged or accessible, and representation was just not available.

Both committed educators, (We) saw the impact of these factors on their students and even on their own children. They reached out to individual students with various forms of aid but soon realized that more help was needed. They developed a plan to help more students and address many of the root causes. It soon became apparent that students needed personal attention and that mentors would be needed to meet that need. While not neglecting the issues of poverty, hunger, and societal inequities, they began recruiting and training mentors, many of whom were minority students from Hope College and other post-secondary education backgrounds. They developed a model for I AM Academy, which continues to expand in scope each year.

GR Mag: Can you elaborate on the specific goals and long-term vision of I AM Academy?

LC: The mission of I AM Academy is to empower black and brown youth to see their own potential, experience joy, become confident leaders, and drive positive change in their communities. Our goal is to be a safe space of learning, connecting, and growing for African American students

We have just moved into a new space at First United Methodist Church and hope to become a space of safety for learning and growing into the discovery of one’s authentic self. We hope to expand our program into more schools along the lakeshore and into the Grand Rapids area.

Our theme this year is “I AM Love,”

Listen: Give your full attention, especially when talking about something important.

Observe: Character presents itself in many ways. Learn to see people for more than just their words.

Validate: What matters to someone else may not matter to you. Verbal support can go a long way.

Empathize: We all come from different backgrounds and upbringings. Be gentle.

This year, our theme “I AM Love” emphasizes the power of love in all its forms. We will focus on loving ourselves and others through every experience, from growth and misunderstandings to personal gains and the realization of dreams. We believe that love is the foundation for a brighter future.

GR Mag: How do you measure the impact of your programs on the students’ academic and personal growth?

LC: Student impact is measured by student behavior, attendance during programming, student feedback, and student growth.

GR Mag: How does I AM Academy engage with the local community and schools to support African American students?

LC: I AM Academy engages with the local community and schools to support African American students through various initiatives and partnerships. We collaborate with local community organizations, businesses, and religious institutions to create a supportive network for our students. These partnerships help provide resources, mentorship opportunities, and enrichment activities. We have organized cultural events, like the MLK Day Celebration, Juneteenth Freedom Festival, and the Black Gala that celebrate African American heritage and foster a sense of community.

GR Mag: What role do parents and families play in your programs, and how do you involve them in the students’ educational journey?

LC: Parents and families serve as the primary support system for students. Their involvement enhances students’ motivation, confidence, and academic performance. They are always welcome at any of our events and program initiatives, invited to volunteer and chaperone, and have served as role models for our students.

GR Mag: In addition to mentorship, what other initiatives does I AM Academy undertake to address the root causes of educational inequity, such as poverty and societal expectations?

LC: Our holistic approach encompasses a range of programs and strategies designed to create a more equitable educational environment and support the overall well-being of our students.

To combat poverty/Food insecurity: The I AM Mobile Food Distribution partners with Community Action House and Boys and Girls Club every Tuesday and Every other Friday where 6 trucks per month filled with 20,000 lbs of food from Gordon Food Service are served to the community.

We also offer scholarships for furthering education: We have offered financial assistance for housing, sporting equipment, participation in sports, etc.

We also collaborate with Boys and Girls Club, LAUP, Escape, and the Salvation Army in a Back 2 School and Love Your Crown events right before school starts

We have hosted a community event in which information about expungement and financial literacy were provided.

In terms of societal expectations: We have collaborated with the Boys and Girls Club and Mars Hill to run a Career Carousel (Job Fair) where students were exposed to different jobs, learned what it took to train and obtain those jobs, and the various paths people take.

We worked with Hope College to provide a Teen Summit where students from West Ottawa and Holland Public Schools visited Hope College during the school day. They learned about the school, African American History, values, and culture. They were inspired to dream and have a mentor.

GR Mag: Are there any new partnerships or collaborations you are seeking to further expand the reach and impact of I AM Academy?

LC: We are spending this coming year working on the stability and sustainability of I AM Academy and preparing it to expand to more schools along the lakeshore and in the Grand Rapids area.

GR Mag: Lindsay, how do you balance your role as Assistant Principal with your responsibilities at I AM Academy, and what insights from your school work inform your approach at the Academy?

LC: My work as an assistant principal and with I AM Academy go hand in hand. I am building relationships with students everyday who are also a part of I AM Academy. It has not always been easy to balance both roles, however, my students and my own children continue to remind me how important this program is to them. They are my motivation to find the balance and sustain both roles.

GR Mag: What are some of the new programs or expansions you are planning for I AM Academy in the coming years?

LC: This year, we are adding I AM the Future a College and Career Readiness program. We will be planning for weekly, monthly, and yearly student-centered events and mentorship programs. This will include FAFSA guidance, leadership skill building, exploration of careers, and the Summer College Tour, an annual trip exploring universities and cities across America, allowing local students of color to investigate higher education opportunities.

GR Mag: How do you envision the future of I AM Academy, and what are your key priorities to ensure its sustainability and growth?

LC: Our dream is to make I AM Academy adoptable and adaptable. We want to expand to more schools and cities so that Black and multi-racial students across our state and even across the nation are provided with a proactive approach—a mind-shifting experience where they learn and believe they can and will thrive in our society. We aim for a future where students feel empowered to shine their brightest, showing up as their authentic selves and being warmly received.

GR Mag: What advice would you give to other educators or community leaders who want to start similar initiatives to support underrepresented students in their areas?

LC: Educators and community leaders should get involved in this work because it directly addresses the disparities in educational opportunities and outcomes, helping to create a more equitable society. By supporting underrepresented students, they can empower the next generation to reach their full potential and contribute positively to their communities.

The work is not easy but it is necessary. And although it can feel daunting because there is so much need out there, just start with one thing and do one thing and see where that takes you.

GR Mag: How can individuals and organizations in the community get involved and support the mission of I AM Academy?

LC: We welcome volunteers at our community events and I AM Mobile Food Distribution.

People can go to our website or social media about updates and to sign up for volunteering.

For partnerships, sponsorships, etc. they can email us at info@iamacademymi.org

GR Mag: Where can people make a donation or sign up to volunteer?

LC: If you would like to be an I AM Academy Donor, You can write a check to “I AM Academy” and send it to our P.O. Box. If desired, please specify which program or event you’d like your funds to go toward. 190 E. 8th Street; P.O. Box 2072; Holland, MI 49422

Or visit our website at iamacademymi.org and click on donate.